How will the turf at Christchurch's planned stadium stand up to concerts?

This is the preliminary design of Christchurch’s planned stadium, which will cost $683 million to build. Councillors will choose whether to do so during a meeting on July 14.

Technology and deliberate design will ensure the turf of Christchurch’s planned stadium copes with the multi-use demands of the facility, an expert says.

The city is bearing down on a key vote about the mooted Te Kaha stadium, following confirmation earlier this month of a $150 million budget blowout.

Councillors will decide on July 14 whether to increase the budget to $683m, hit pause on the project, or cancel it altogether.

Residents can have their say until July 5, and 23,100 people have already made submissions.

READ MORE:

* It's probably not under a couch, so where do you find new money for Christchurch stadium?

* Not just rugby - the events Christchurch's planned $683m stadium could host

* Christchurch mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger wants money diverted from cycleway to stadium

* Criticism over 'enormous' carbon footprint of Christchurch's planned stadium

* Crusaders implore council to 'deliver on the promise' of stadium as submissions on its future hit 15,000



Richard Gibbs, a turf specialist for the Christchurch City Council, said growing the grass indoors meant the facility’s microclimate would need to be constantly monitored.

“You’ve got to be able to know how much light you’re getting, what’s the temperature, what’s the humidity, what’s the wind,” he said.

Steven Walton/Stuff Richard Gibbs, a turf specialist for Christchurch City Council, worked on the design of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr stadium, which has a similar turf and roof design.

Gibbs detailed several elements of the stadium that would help the grass stay healthy – including the makeup of the turf, the specific design of the northern end, artificial lights, ventilation and turf protection tiles.

“There’s a lot of science that goes into it ... it’s all bespoke, it’s basically using state-of-the-art technology,” he said.

Current forecasts were that the stadium would host about 14 rugby matches each year, as well as one game of football and rugby league. It would also host about three large concerts and four smaller ones each year.

Gibbs has been involved with the city’s stadium since 2017, having helped with the development of the business case.

Supplied This concept image, featured in an April turf report, shows how the northern end of the stadium is more open, to allow light to stream in.

He also worked on the design of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr stadium, which he said remained the only venue in the world with a fixed clear roof and a natural turf pitch.

Christchurch would become the second, though it has more multi-use capability, Gibbs said.

“[Dunedin] was designed as a stadium, this one here has been designed as an arena.”

The turf inside Te Kaha would stitch together artificial and real grass, he said.

Supplied Computer modelling has been done to see how much light the turf gets throughout the year.

“You don’t know the artificial is there, the idea is that the natural grass is a complete veneer over the artificial,” Gibbs said.

He said a benefit of the stadium’s roof would be not worrying about rain affecting the turf, though light was more of a challenge.

Computer modelling had been done to measure how much light each part of the turf would get throughout a year.

The northern end of the stadium had been designed to maximise the amount of light that could stream in during winter, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Dawn Baxendale, chief executive of Christchurch City Council, and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for Christchurch's new stadium.

Still, the modelling found the turf would only get “adequate” levels for seven months. For the other five, in the middle of winter, the turf would rely on artificial lighting rigs.

It was difficult to predict how often the turf could be used in the winter, Gibbs said, and he warned that overusing the pitch when the stadium first opened could ruin the turf.

One measure to protect the turf during events like concerts are plastic protection tiles, which cover the turf but sit slightly above the grass.

There would also be a ventilation system, Gibbs said.

This would be made up of vents and louvres, a type of shutter, to let cool air in – as well as units which could fire out mist that evaporates in the air, cooling it during hotter months.

A sub-surface pitch ventilation system was also being looked at, Gibbs said.

This would draw air from outside, pump it underneath the pitch, and then it blow it upwards through the surface. This could operate when the stadium was being used and someone on the turf would not notice it, Gibbs said.

Fifa has now made these systems mandatory for stadiums hosting football World Cup matches, he said.

* The Christchurch City Council is inviting public comment on its proposed new stadium, Te Kaha online here.