Court Theatre's building and land in Addington sold for development

The Court Theatre building and its 5 acre site was bought by a development company for $11.6 million.

The Court Theatre building could be transformed into a new shopping attraction like The Tannery once the company moves to a new home in central Christchurch.

The theatre building and its 5 acre site in the Christchurch suburb of Addington was sold to a development company in July for $11.6 million.

The Court Theatre leases the building and is preparing to build a new $36m home in central Christchurch.

Walsall Street Developments director Nick Ward said they purchased the site as a long term investment.

“A five acre site that close to town seemed like a pretty good long term hold,’’ he said.

“It is a nice up-and-coming suburb in Christchurch, with all the new housing going up in there.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Tannery in Woolston, Christchurch opened in 2013 and has proved very popular.

He said one idea was to turn the Court Theatre building, which is a former grain store, into a shopping attraction similar to the popular Tannery boutique retail centre in Woolston.

“It would be great. The building lends itself to that and is fully strengthened and all done up, so we thought we might utilise that.”

The rest of the site could be developed for commercial space, new housing or even a retirement village, he said.

The site and building was formerly owned by Marachi Ltd, which purchased the site in 1992 for $1.1m . Marachi has six directors, five of whom are based in Malaysia.

Ward said he was happy to work with the Court Theatre until they moved into their new building.

Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said the sale did not affect their lease of the building.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Court Theatre moved into the former grain store in 2011 after the earthquakes damaged their Arts Centre home.

“We will be on the site until we move into the city,’’ she said.

“We are fine for the duration that we need until our new building is ready for us.

“We have got a few more years.”

The Court Theatre is working with the Christchurch City Council to build a new home on the corner of Gloucester and Colombo streets in the central city.

In April, council said there was no confirmed date for when construction would be completed and the new theatre would open. Last year the opening date shifted from September 2023 to the first half of 2024.

The new theatre will include a 360-seat main auditorium and a 130-seat studio theatre.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff The Court Theatre built its new premises in a former grain warehouse in Addington in 2011.

Council is providing $30m for the project, while the Court Theatre will raise $6m for the new building. The Crown has provided the land as part of the cost-sharing agreement for the rebuild. Councillors have been warned that the project could face ‘significant cost escalations’ due to rising labour and material costs.

The theatre has been operating in the converted grain storage building in Addington since the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes damaged its Arts Centre home.