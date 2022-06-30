Wastewater treatment plant stench causing 'nausea, headaches and irritation'

Christchurch City Council Head of Three Waters Helen Beaumont explains the work that is under way at the fire-damaged Bromley wastewater treatment plant.

A putrid stench in east Christchurch is causing physical and mental health effects including nausea, headaches, worsening asthma, and disturbed sleep, Canterbury’s medical officer of health says.

The stench, which many liken to human faeces, is emanating from the Christchurch City Council’s damaged wastewater plant in Bromley.

A devastating fire in November 2021 knocked out a large portion of the plant’s ability to treat sewage, and the subsequent stench has plagued residents for months.

On Thursday, Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury’s medical officer of health, said there was evidence showing the community was suffering physical and mental health effects.

CCC Newsline/Supplied Although the stench of the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant is challenging nearby residents, Canterburyâs medical officer of health says itâs highly unlikely they will experience any long-term harm.

Brunton said the effects were “very, very consistent” with what was expected from exposure to hydrogen sulphide, one of the gases causing the stench.

But long-term health problems from the stench were “extraordinarily unlikely”, Brunton said, as hydrogen sulphide did not stay in the body.

She said health effects would be resolved when the stench was no longer there.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Work is progressing on Christchurch’s fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant, seen here last week.

Most doctors’ practices near the plant were not reporting an increase in appointments, Brunton said, but people were reporting symptoms when attending for other reasons.

The most commonly reported symptoms were nausea, headaches, eye and throat irritation, skin irritation, worsening asthma and sleep disturbance, Brunton said.

“All of those are very consistent with exposure particularly to hydrogen sulphide at the kind of concentrations that are being measured in the council’s monitoring.”

Christchurch City Council Diggers work at the burnt-out Bromley wastewater treatment plant earlier this month.

The city council carried out air testing near the plant between April 28 and June 8.

A handful of samples were shown to be over the 40 parts per billion (ppb) threshold for “annoyance” set by California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

For example, on June 1, a test result of 139ppb was recorded at Value Plus Meats in Dyers Rd, Bromley. On May 18, a sample recorded 172ppb outside the plant’s Cuthberts Rd gate.

Brunton said some people could be “sensitised” to the effects of the stench.

“They may experience some of these health effects at very low concentrations in future,” she said.

“We don’t know for certain whether or not that is happening here, but it’s likely that it will be for at least some people.”

Brunton said the stench had also affected people’s mental wellbeing.

People were reporting “considerable distress, frustration and a sense of powerlessness”, she said.