'Serious concerns' for wellbeing of missing Christchurch woman

Karena Herron, 40, was last seen in Sockburn, Christchurch, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and the family of a missing Christchurch woman have “serious concerns” for her wellbeing.

Karena Herron was last seen in Sockburn about 4pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The 40-year-old drove a black Honda CRV and there was a possibility she had travelled to Oamaru, they said.

“Police and Karena’s family have serious concerns for her wellbeing.”

Anyone with information on Herron’s whereabouts should call police on 111 and quote event number P051077441.