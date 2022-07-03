Westland mayor Bruce Smith no longer in a critical condition, family say

Westland District mayor Bruce Smith was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in mid-May.

Westland district mayor Bruce Smith has “turned a corner” and is no longer in a critical condition, his family say.

Smith’s health took a turn for the worse in mid-May and he was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

A Facebook post from Smith’s family this week that was sharedby Westland District Council said he was “improving slowly each day”.

It said Smith would remain in hospital and there was a long road ahead.

“But if anyone can do it, our warrior can. He’s the strongest, most positive person we know.”

Smith had decided before his health issues emerged not to stand for Westland’s mayoralty again, instead publicly saying he intended to run for the West Coast Regional Council.

It is unclear whether he will still stand for the regional council.