Rural homeowners urged to instal sprinkler systems after historical home destroyed by fire

The house on Waireka Rd near Darfield when it was sold in 2013.

The cause of a fire that destroyed a historical Canterbury homestead is likely to remain unknown forever after it was reduced to ash.

The blaze that razed the 151-year-old Waireka homestead to the ground is believed to have started accidentally, Fire and Emergency New Zealand specialist fire investigator Bruce Irvine​ said.

But the exact cause remained undetermined at this stage, and would likely stay that way.

The damage was too severe to determine a cause, Irvine said.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey homestead outside Darfield, about 60 kilometres west of Christchurch, at 10.53am on Saturday. At the peak of the blaze firefighters from five trucks fought to bring it under control.

No-one was home at the time of the fire, Irvine saying the family were out with their children who were playing sport.

Most of the family’s possessions were destroyed.

“Fortunately their neighbours have gathered around them.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Firefighters battling a fire at Waireka Homestead in Darfield on Saturday morning.

Irvine said the house was insured and Fire and Emergency NZ had provided the owners with advice on the rebuild.

He advised them – and owners of other rural properties – to instal a sprinkler system because it took firefighters longer to get to isolated properties.

Crews could get to homes in urban areas within a few minutes, but in rural areas it could be 15 minutes, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Fire trucks at the scene of the blaze on Saturday afternoon. The house was completely destroyed.

Neighbour Dorne Broughton said it was sad to see the house gone, especially since it was well over 100 years old.

“It is a lot of history.”

Crispin Deans said at the scene on Saturday that he was a spokesperson for the family who own the house, and that they did not want to comment on the blaze.