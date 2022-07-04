Installation of new safety barriers spells months of delays and closures for Christchurch's Dyers Pass Rd

The installation of more safety barriers on Dyers Pass Road will spell months of delays and road closures.

Motorists driving over Christchurch’s Port Hills will once again face months of delays and night closures because of roadworks.

Christchurch City Council will instal more safety barriers along several high-risk locations on Dyers Pass Rd between Governors Bay and the Sign of the Takahe, it announced on Monday.

The $3.4 million project, being carried out by Higgins, will start on Sunday. The road will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am from Sunday to Friday for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish in December.

People travelling on Dyers Pass Rd are being advised to factor an extra 20 minutes into their travel times and, if possible, use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass.

The work follows the $7m installation of more than 2.5km of safety barriers on the road last year, which involved nine months of frustrating delays for motorists.

Once completed, 75% of Dyers Pass Rd will have safety barriers.

Stuff Sign of the Kiwi cafe and bar owner Eric Devos is worried the roadworks will affect his business again.

Sign of the Kiwi cafe and bar co-owner Eric Devos said his business experienced a downturn during the roadworks last year, especially during the last two months when turnover dropped 20%.

He was not confident the work would finish in December and was concerned it would continue through the busiest months of the year.

“What can I say? I’m just a little cafe on the top of the hill. I just have to go with the flow and adapt to the situation.”

Council head of transport Lynette Ellis​ said they were aware of the disruption and frustration caused by the work on Dyers Pass Rd last year, so the council was taking a different approach to the second stage of works.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Once completed, 75% of Dyers Pass Rd will have safety barriers.

Higgins would only have two work sites under way at a time, so there would not be several sets of temporary traffic signals and work sites close together.

“We are also starting the work outside of the busy summer period when there are less cyclists and recreational users on the road.’’

Last time around the council started the work in December 2020.

“Smarter” traffic signals would also be used this time, and there would be electronic travel time signs at key locations to help people decide the best route.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A car travels down Dyers Pass Rd in Christchurch's Port Hills towards Cashmere. The stretch of road has caused years of traffic headaches. (Video first published in April 2018)

Work likely to cause significant disruption to traffic flows, such as use of large excavators or pouring concrete, would be done at night to reduce the impact.

“It’s not an easy task to work on a steep, narrow and windy road so for the safety of the crews working on the road we ask that people driving or biking over Dyers Pass Rd respect the traffic management that will be in place over the next few months.’’