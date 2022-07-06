Mayoral hopeful David Meates wants to change Christchurch's rhetoric of disasters

Meates says he wants to make Christchurch more confident, forward-focused and vibrant.

Christchurch mayoral hopeful David Meates says he is a “truly independent” candidate who wants to get more people involved in decision-making while changing the city’s rhetoric of disasters.

Meates, who was the Canterbury District Health Board boss between 2009 and 2020, will go up against Christchurch city councillor Phil Mauger in the race for the mayoralty during October’s local body elections.

Incumbent mayor Lianne Dalziel is not running again.

Mauger has been tipped in the race as the traditional candidate of the right – but Meates did not see himself as the candidate of the left, instead saying he was “truly independent”.

In his first interview with Stuff since he announced he was running for the mayoralty, Meates said he sat “firmly in the middle” of the political spectrum.

He said he would be “quite different” to Dalziel, though he praised her service and said she put the building blocks of the rebuild in place, and he was looking to the next phase.

He said he wanted to change the rhetoric of the city, making it more confident, forward-looking and vibrant, instead of “a place that has just had every disaster that could be dreamed up thrown at it”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Phil Mauger is the other main candidate in the 2022 mayoral contest.

It was “unusual” for a city like Christchurch to have three tertiary institutions, said Meates.

“There’s a lot of innovation, a lot of opportunity that sits here, and yet I think we’ve been a wee bit anchored back to the past decade of earthquakes.”

Meates has spent the last nine months working in the UK.

He said that gave him a different perspective on Christchurch. “To really step away and kind of see it for what it is, from the outside back in, that was a really powerful bit for me making the decision to come back, [and run for mayor],” he said.

Meates said he had “quite a bit of pressure” from a number of people to consider standing.

He said he wanted to connect and engage with communities and give more decision-making power to the city’s six community boards.

“Local communities actually know about what’s important to them,” Meates said and, if empowered, could make a real difference in their neighbourhoods.

In the council’s 2022 residents’ survey, satisfaction with the council dropped to 42% – a 15-year low.

Meates said his health background – leading large, complex organisations that had “challenging and gnarly” problems – was an advantage.

He said his own track record showed he had built “more health facilities and large structures than any other person in this country”, with a record of delivering amidst tight constraints and pressures.

He said the proposal by mayoral rival Phil Mauger for a roving crew to help fix up footpaths was already available through the council.

“You’ve got to be really careful about just coming up with random fixes,” Meates said. “We need things that are going to be sustainable fixes for a city.”

Meates said basic functions of the council need to be exemplary, but added: “Councillors’ role is not to be in there doing, [their] role is to actually have an organisation that is being responsive.”

He questioned: “Does the city need a leader, or does the city need someone that’s going to look at fixing every issue that’s sitting there today?”

On the stadium issue, Meates said it was important to get the project underway, but he wanted more certainty on the costs before moving ahead.

Despite this, he said the city needed to move beyond the stadium. “The longer that it stays as a festering sore, the more divided, more grumpy the city will continue to be.”