77% of submissions support increasing Christchurch stadium budget

Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for the city's new stadium. (First published June 1, 2022)

There is strong public support for increasing the budget for Christchurch’s proposed multi-use arena, preliminary findings from public submissions show.

The Christchurch City Council canvassed the public about how it should respond to last month’s revelation that the 30,000-seat covered stadium had blown its budget by $150 million to $683m.

It attracted the highest number of submissions for any public consultation in the city since the post-earthquake Share An Idea campaign in 2012, which attracted about 106,000 responses.

About 30,500 submissions were made before consultation closed at 11.59pm on Tuesday, and initial analysis showed 77% supported the Christchurch City Council putting more money into the project, council research analyst Aimee Martin said.

“Eight per cent of the submitters have indicated they want the project paused and re-evaluated while 15% say they want it stopped completely.”

The percentage split for each option and the overall number of submissions could change slightly over the coming days as the data was tidied up, Martin said.

Most of the submissions – about 74% – came from within the Christchurch district.

The initial analysis also showed some recurring themes in the comments.

“Many provided feedback on financial contributions from neighbouring territorial authorities and the wider Canterbury region,” Martin said.

Christchurch City Council An artist’s impression of what Christchurch 30,000-seat covered stadium will look like, if it gets built as planned.

“There was also a range of feedback on the size and capacity of the arena, the need for a roof and other design features.’’

The submissions would be analysed in more detail and a full report prepared to help inform the council’s decision-making at a meeting on Thursday, July 14.

At the meeting, Te Kaha Project Delivery Limited will also update the council on its efforts to secure a fixed price contract for the arena from lead contractor BESIX Watpac.

Venues Ōtautahi, which will manage the venue, will provide an update on the key design features, economic impacts and the life cycle costs of the facility.

The reports for the meeting will be published on the council’s website on Tuesday. The council meeting will begin at 9.30am on July 14 and will be livestreamed.