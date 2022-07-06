Christchurch council urged to 'push on' with proposed $683m stadium

Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for the city's new stadium. (First published June 1, 2022)

Get on with it – that’s the overwhelming message from the public on Christchurch’s planned stadium.

Next week city councillors will decide whether to build the 30,000-seat multi-purpose covered arena Te Kaha, following a $150 million cost blowout.

Preliminary results released on Wednesday from the council’s request for feedback indicate 77% want it to find the extra cash and go ahead. Submissions closed on Tuesday night with responses from 30,500 people and groups.

Of the submitters, 8% wanted the project paused and re-evaluated, while 15% wanted it stopped.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch to ask neighbouring councils for money towards stadium in mid-2022

* Council proposes reducing budget due to supply chain issues, cost escalation

* Christchurch to get 30,000-seat stadium after council bends to the will of the people



Christchurch City Council The stadium would cater for sports, concerts, and many other types of events.

The council canvassed the public following last month’s revelation that the stadium’s expected cost had jumped from $533m to $683m. Further cost escalations have not been ruled out.

About three-quarters of the feedback came from within the Christchurch district.

It was the most submissions for any public consultation in the city since the post-earthquake Share An Idea campaign in 2012, which attracted about 106,000 responses.

Council research analyst Aimee Martin said the final numbers could change slightly. Initial analysis showed some recurring themes in the comments, she said.

“Many provided feedback on financial contributions from neighbouring territorial authorities and the wider Canterbury region.

Christchurch City Council An artist’s impression of what Christchurch’s 30,000-seat covered stadium will look like, if it gets built as planned.

“There was also a range of feedback on the size and capacity of the arena, the need for a roof and other design features.’’

To date none of the surrounding councils have said they will contribute financially to the project. The Government will contribute $220m, and has already given the land.

Colin Mansbridge, chief executive of the Crusaders rugby franchise, said it was now time for the council to concentrate “on the how, not the if” of building the stadium.

“They have a very strong mandate to push on. The key thing now is how we achieve it.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge says a better financial model is needed to get Te Kaha built.

Mansbridge said a better financial plan was needed than dividing the cost across 30 years of rates.

“That doesn’t seem that sophisticated for a half-billion dollar asset. The council needs to look at other financial models. The numbers could look better still.”

A submission from the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce said the longer the debate, the greater the risk of further cost escalation and a loss of economic and social benefits.

“In addition, the longer we wait, the more irrelevant Christchurch becomes as the second largest city in New Zealand, and the less we are considered as a viable host for major international events ...”

The submission quoted estimates that major concerts could each bring in close to $6m of visitor spending.

Chamber chief executive Leeann Watson said the large volume of submissions demonstrated the importance of the project to the city and region.

"Now it's up to the council to start thinking about how they can accelerate it, and find some creative ways to pay for it."

Mayoral candidate David Meates said the support to go ahead was no surprise but the city needed certainty about cost.

“The stadium is important to this city. It is absolutely fantastic that the public have expressed their views.

“But we need to know the full and final cost, and make sure there are sufficient funds for ongoing maintenance.

“What we don't want are ongoing cost increases as a legacy to the city. If the council can't answer a number of questions, they should pause.”

Stuff Christchurch mayoral candidates Phil Mauger, left, and David Meates, right. (Composite image)

City councillor and mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger said he was “over the moon” with the result.

“It gives us a mandate to get on with it, for the new council to get on with it. We need to find the money and get the priorities right.

“The people have spoken and we have got to listen.”

Former city councillor Chrissie Williams said sitting councillors should not have declared their preference until the consultation process was finished.

Williams said they had shown they were “not impartial and have a predetermined view” and should not vote.

Green Party MP and Christchurch resident Eugenie Sage’s publicly shared submission called on the council to stop the project. It said the money should instead be spent on social housing and improving infrastructure.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Eugenie Sage says the stadium money could be better spent.

Sage said on Wednesday the council should take into account that rugby organisations “had mobilised their bases” to make submissions.

“It’s not a numbers game. There are substantive issues.”

The city councillors will consider a report including analysis of the submissions when they decide on July 14 whether to go ahead.

They will also be updated on efforts to secure a fixed price contract with the project’s lead contractor, BESIX Watpac. Venues Ōtautahi, the council company which will manage the venue, will provide forecasts on the stadium’s economic impacts and life cycle costs.

The reports to be presented at the council meeting will be published on the council’s website on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 10am on July 14 and will be live-streamed.