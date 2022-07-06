Injured pair trapped in car overnight after crash down 50-metre bank on West Coast

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew airlifts a person who was stuck down a bank overnight after their car crashed off Palmer Rd near Springs Junction on the West Coast.

Two people spent at least 12 hours trapped in a car overnight after crashing down a steep bank into bush on the West Coast.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Palmer Rd, near Springs Junction, about 9.30am on Wednesday. It is understood the crash happened on Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

A rescue helicopter crew and a specialist lines rescue team was sent to help rescue the pair, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The car was about 50 metres down the bank in bush.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter/Supplied Two people were found alive but were injured – one seriously – after the vehicle they were in crashed through this roadside barrier near Springs Junction on the West Coast.

The two occupants were found alive. One had serious injuries, while the other was in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Both people were flown to Christchurch Hospital.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said it appeared the pair were travelling from Greymouth towards Springs Junction in icy conditions when they crashed through the barrier off Palmer Rd and into a paddock below.

Palmer Rd joins State Highway 7 near Springs Junction at a corner known as Palmer Bend, which has a recommended speed of 15kph.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter/Supplied A Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew land at Palmer Bend to help the injured pair.

The rescue was “pretty straight forward”, they said.

Temperatures dropped to -1.1C in the area overnight, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

While it had not rained since Tuesday morning, humid conditions meant there was “potentially freezing fog” on Wednesday morning, he said.

SH7 between Springs Junction and Reefton was closed for a period on Wednesday while emergency services got the pair out of the wrecked vehicle. It was reopened by 1pm.