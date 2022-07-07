One person seriously injured in Christchurch crash

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Christchurch. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Christchurch – the second in a day to result in serious injuries and blocked roads in the city.

Police were alerted to the crash on Northcote Rd, close to the intersection with Sawyers Arm Rd, Northcote about 2.20pm on Thursday.

“One lane was initially blocked and a tow has been arranged,” the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Stuff A two-car crash in Spreydon on Thursday morning initially blocked northbound traffic on Brougham St and westbound access to the motorway, but has since been cleared.

It comes after emergency services responded to another two-car crash on Thursday morning on the other side of the city.

One person was seriously injured in the two-car collision on Barrington St at the Southern motorway intersection.

The crash initially blocked northbound traffic on Brougham St and westbound access to the motorway, but had since been cleared.