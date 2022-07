Emergency services work on a car which has crashed through a fence into someone’s house on Meadow St in Papanui, Christchurch.

Emergency services are at the scene of a car which has crashed through a fence into a person’s house.

Police were alerted to the crash on Meadow St, Papanui about 8.50am on Monday, a spokesperson said.

The driver was out of their car and was treated at the scene. They were not required to be transported to hospital, a St John spokesperson said.