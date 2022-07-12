Potential for a fixed-price contract on Christchurch stadium

Te Kaha, the proposed multi-use arena, has been designed to maximise sunlight and allow turf to flourish.

A detailed analysis of public submissions on the future of Te Kaha – the proposed Christchurch stadium – and progress on reaching a fixed-price contract for its build will be made public on Tuesday.

Christchurch city councillors will decide on Thursday whether to go ahead with the 30,000-seat multi-purpose covered arena, now forecast to cost $683 million after a $150m cost blowout.

Ahead of this decision, detailed reports on the project will be made public on the council’s website on Tuesday.

These include a deeper analysis of the 30,500 submissions on the project. An overview found three-quarters (77%) supported the project despite the cost escalation, while 15% called for a halt. Another 8% of submitters wanted the project paused and re-evaluated.

Also expected to be released on Tuesday is information on the potential for a fixed price contract with the project’s lead contractor, BESIX Watpac, as well as forecasts on the stadium’s economic impacts and life cycle costs from Venues Ōtautahi, the council-owned organisation which will run the stadium.

But one councillor says elected members have not yet received the information, putting immense pressure on their ability to make a decision on the stadium’s future.

“I know staff are working hard on putting information together, but I don't see how councillors can make a fully informed decision on Thursday morning when we don't have the info on Monday evening and don't have the submissions to read yet,” Heathcote councillor Sara Templeton said on Twitter on Monday evening.

“I'd cleared most of my weekend for it. I know I can't read all 30 000 submissions, but I want to look some up and read enough to get a good sense of the rest.

“Call me old-fashioned, but governance takes time and effort - not just reading a summary and looking at percentages. It's a huge decision and submitters deserve better.”

The council meeting to discuss and vote on Te Kaha will begin at 10am on July 14 and will be live-streamed.