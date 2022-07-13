Fixed-price contract for Christchurch stadium 'takes the pressure off'

Barry Bragg, chairman of Te Kaha Project Delivery Ltd, announces a fixed-price contract has been negotiated for the proposed Christchurch stadium Te Kaha.

As city councillors prepare to make their decision on the future of Christchurch’s stadium, mayoral hopefuls David Meates and Phil Mauger will debate the issue here, live at 9am.

Christchurch’s mayoral hopefuls are relieved a fixed price-contract has been secured for the city’s planned Te Kaha stadium, describing the news as “a really positive step” that “takes the pressure off”.

City councillors will decide whether they accept the $683 million contract at a meeting on Thursday.

The fixed price is still $150m more than the council has budgeted for the project. Councillors could also choose to pause and re-evaluate the project or scrap it altogether.

Securing a fixed price under the contract means there will be a “very, very low” chance that ratepayers will need to stump up more money beyond the extra $150m, the stadium board’s chairperson Barry Bragg said.

His board, which councillors appointed to govern the project, is recommending that councillors accept the fixed-price contract.

Mayoral hopeful and former Canterbury District Health Board boss David Meates previously wanted the stadium paused, but said on Tuesday the fixed price was a really positive step.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch mayoral hopeful David Meates says a fixed-price contract gives certainty and now the council needs to look at how the stadium will be delivered. (File photo)

“We needed certainty of price and if the council couldn’t do that, that was the reason for saying pause,” he said.

“If they have now been able to get a fixed-price contract, that gives us certainty to then start getting on and looking at how this project is going to be delivered.”

Councillor Phil Mauger, also running for the mayoralty, said he was relieved to hear a fixed-price contract had been agreed.

“It just takes the pressure off, it’s just another level of uncertainty that has now had the box ticked, it’s great.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mayoral hopeful and current city councillor Phil Mauger says the fixed-price contract takes the pressure off. (File photo)

Mauger and Meates will discuss the stadium on Wednesday morning at 9am during a livestreamed debate hosted by Stuff.

Bragg revealed news that agreement had been reached over a fixed-price contract on Tuesday.

He said the newly proposed contract meant the lead contractor, BESIX Watpac, would have responsibility for costs of labour, materials, any cost escalation and all project risks.

It was a “very good” contract given there was “enormous market uncertainty” with supply and labour costs, Bragg said. The $683m price included sufficient contingency to handle the risks that still sit with the council, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff David Kennedy, chief executive of Te Kaha Project Delivery Ltd, left, Barry Bragg, chairperson of Te Kaha Project Delivery Ltd and Caroline Harvie-Teare, chief executive of Venues Ōtautahi, spoke to media about the fixed-price contract on Tuesday.

If councillors do sign the fixed contract, the stadium is expected to open in April 2026, though Bragg said meeting this timeline would be a challenge. Covid-19 would be the biggest risk, he said.

Construction Industry Council executive director Graham Burke said he was “very surprised that they’ve managed to tie somebody down to a fixed-price contract”, as there was still uncertainty in the construction sector.

“We've got costs going up across the board, we've got interest rates rising, we've got shortages of skills, hold-up and shortages across the supply chain internationally.”

Councillor Sam MacDonald said the fixed price would give certainty to the public that the stadium was not “a Town Hall 2.0”, referencing how that project had kept growing in cost during repairs.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Councillor Sam MacDonald says the fixed-price contract will ensure the stadium does not emulate the cost blowouts that happened on the Town Hall as the work happened. (File photo)

“This is a full and final ‘get on and do it’,” he said. “If we don’t do it now, everything is chucked out the window and the city will argue for another 10 years.”

MacDonald said he made it clear to the stadium board during a briefing on Tuesday morning that they could not come back to ratepayers for more money.

Councillor Sara Templeton said the contract itself looked “really well-structured”, but she believed some things might “crop up” outside it.

Marney Brosnan/Supplied Christchurch city councillor Sara Templeton says some things might “crop up” outside of the fixed-price contract, but she would not say what these were. (File photo)

Templeton said her biggest question was whether the stadium was right for Christchurch.

“The international experts were clear last year that 25,000 [seats] was the sweet spot for Christchurch and many people have questioned the need for a full roof,” she said.

She also questioned what the “huge cost” for the stadium would mean for “other projects, services and future needs, such as coastal adaptation to sea level rise”.

The city council recently consulted residents on the stadium’s cost blowout – and about 77% of the nearly 30,000 people who participated told the council to get on with the stadium, despite the $150m cost spike.

STUFF Christchurch City Council research analyst Aimee Martin talks about the stadium submission findings.

The council said 501 submissions were removed from the consultation because they were duplicates.

“Some people had genuinely just put in multiple submissions, others had gone to more of an effort to try and put in multiples and not be found,” council research analyst Aimee Martin said.

She said she was confident they had caught all people trying to skirt the system.

Another 87 submissions were removed for being invalid because they did not provide required information, such as a name, email address, street name or phone number, Martin said.

The main reason why 15% of submitters wanted to stop the stadium was its financial impact, Martin said.

“There was a feeling that the cost and debt burden that was associated with that would put a lot of pressure on the city.”