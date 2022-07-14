Councillors to decide the fate of Christchurch's hotly-debated $683m stadium

Three blocks of central Christchurch land sit empty. On Thursday, city councillors decide whether they build a stadium there.

After a decade of talk, it all comes down to one city council meeting.

Christchurch’s 16 councillors and mayor Lianne Dalziel will decide the fate of Christchurch’s hotly-debated multimillion-dollar stadium Te Kaha on Thursday. It will be the most significant decision of their term.

The meeting starts at 10am and The Press will be live-blogging throughout.

Councillors could choose to soldier on with the troubled project and fulfil a long-held promise to build it and bring back concerts as well as an annual All Blacks match.

That would mean committing another $150 million, which will bump rates up and take the city closer to its debt limits.

New Zealand’s Infrastructure Commission said the stadium would be among the largest public construction projects New Zealand is planning to deliver.

Christchurch City Council The multipurpose covered stadium, with 30,000 seats, was expected to cost $533m last year, but now it will cost $683m.

The commission’s general manager of infrastructure delivery, Blake Lepper, said on a cost-per-seat basis, the proposed stadium is among the most expensive stadiums constructed in recent years, according to data from KPMG.

But councillors could also choose to pause it or scrap it entirely.

About 25,000 Christchurch residents have made public submissions on the issue. Three quarters say push on, the final quarter say pause or stop completely.

STUFF Christchurch City Council research analyst Aimee Martin talks about the stadium submission findings.

Former city councillor and finance committee chair Raf Manji said it was time to build.

“Now that they’ve got a contract ready to go, I think they just need to push on, get on with it, and then get back to dealing with some of the other issues like fixing roads,” he said.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said if city councillors want the regions to help pay for the stadium, they should pause.

Regional funding should be discussed by the Canterbury Mayoral Forum, he said, “where regional partners can input to design elements and operating requirements of the stadium to ensure it truly is a regional asset”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Former Christchurch City councillor Raf Manji says the stadium needs to be built so the council can get back to dealing with other issues, like fixing roads.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton believed the city council should build the stadium.

“The time to build it was yesterday.”

Broughton said he would remain open to a conversation about funding in the future, but whether Selwyn contributes would be a decision for his ratepayers.

The ‘push on’ option

Pushing on would see the final price tag climb to $683m.

That is $200m more than the project’s initial $483m budget – it blew out by $50m last year and another $150m last month.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied This is what the stadium will look like, if councillors choose to build it.

But that should be it – the $683m is now enshrined in a fixed-price contract, meaning the chance of ratepayers having to stump up any more beyond the $150m is “very, very low”, according to project chair Barry Bragg.

The extra $150m cost of pushing on will be picked up by Christchurch ratepayers. An average household will fork out an additional $39 annually – paying that much between 2025 and 2027, and then the amount will start decreasing over the next 30 years.

Some councillors want to reduce the rates impact by raising funds from neighbouring councils, selling off assets, and pushing back planned projects – but these are decisions for a later date.

The stadium will need a yearly subsidy of $4.2m to operate – and that will likely increase as the figure does not include the cost of attracting events.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied The current multipurpose design can hold 30,000 fans for sport and 36,800 for a concert.

The planned opening date under the $683m contract is April 2026 and the current multipurpose design can hold 30,000 fans for sport and 36,800 for a concert.

“This is going to be an exceptional venue and one that is exceptionally competitive on the national and Australasian markets particularly,” the chief executive of Venues Ōtautahi, Caroline Harvie-Teare, said.

Each year, it is expected to hold 14 rugby games, including an annual All Blacks match, seven concerts, and other events, like football, tennis and boxing.

Economists have warned that stadiums tend to just move money around an economy.

A cost-benefit analysis, done when the budget was $200m less, found the stadium would only deliver 86 cents for every dollar spent building it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Venues Ōtautahi boss Caroline Harvie-Teare says the $683m stadium will be “exceptionally competitive” for events.

The ‘pause or stop’ options

Submissions from the public consultation only heard from 6.6% of Christchurch residents are not binding.

Pausing will lead to a new design, likely one with fewer seats and no roof, to reduce the cost. A redesign will delay the project for another year, cost $30m, and a new contractor may also need to be found.

Stopping altogether means no All Blacks or Ed Sheeran in the long run – because there is no suitable venue.

The city would write off the $40m already spent on the stadium, but it would then have $400m to play with.

Other council projects could benefit from such money – such as the red zone.

Not building the stadium will also help the planet. The stadium's estimated lifetime carbon emissions are similar to what all the city’s cars and trucks produce in a month.