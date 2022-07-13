Young, men more likely to want to pour millions into progressing Christchurch stadium

Fans of pushing ahead with Christchurch’s planned Te Kaha stadium are more likely to be men, while women and non-binary people are more likely to want the project stopped, analysis of the nearly 30,000 submissions has found.

Those telling the Christchurch City Council to spend another $150 million and build the stadium say the city and region deserve it after the past decade. Some say the city’s cycleways are a “key area” where money could be diverted to the stadium.

This has been revealed in a Christchurch City Council analysis of the public submissions received on the beleaguered stadium project, which is facing a $150m budget shortfall.

The council has spent the last month offering residents the chance to have their say on whether the city should spend the extra money, pause and reevaluate the design, or scrap the project altogether.

Some 77% of the 29,978 valid submissions want the council to get on with it, 8% want to pause, and 15% want to stop the project.

The council has warned the submissions are not representative of the entire city’s viewpoint. The analysis has summarised submissions by several variables, including by where people live, gender, age and ethnicity.

Some 58% of all submitters were men, 39% were woman, 0.5% were non-binary or another gender. Another 2.5% of submitters did not state their gender.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied This is what the city’s stadium will look like, if councillors agree to sign its fixed-price contract of $683 million.

Men were more likely to support going ahead, and submitters who wanted the project stopped were more likely to be women or non-binary people, the analysis found.

Of Christchurch’s 16 council wards, the least supportive was Banks Peninsula.

Only 48% of submitters living there supported going ahead with the stadium, while 39% wanted the projected stopped altogether.

The most city’s most supportive wards – where more than 80% of submissions were in favour – were Burwood, Fendalton, Harewood, Innes and Papanui.

Supplied This table shows the results of the public consultation in each of the city’s 16 wards. Banks Peninsula was the least supportive while Harewood was the most supportive.

The council analysis said there was a sense from pro-stadium submitters that the city and region “deserve to see this project come to fruition” and the city was missing out on large events without it.

Some pro-stadium submitters suggested offsetting the $150m cost through council assets sales, naming rights to the stadium, ticket surcharges, and fundraising.

Submitters also “commonly” raised diverting money away from other projects, with suggested “key areas” for savings being the city’s cycleways and the Christ Church Cathedral rebuild.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied The $683m stadium will have 30,000 seats.

In its 10-year budget signed off last year, the council set aside $242.8m for the next decade to be spent on cycling improvements.

Submitters who wanted the project stopped all together said the city was in “a period of increased financial uncertainty and hardship” and now was not the time to undertake such a large project.

Some said there were more pressing issues for investment, like road and water infrastructure, community wellbeing projects, health, education and housing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This photograph shows the current state of the three central city blocks where the stadium will be built, if councillors give the green light during a meeting on Thursday.

The analysis found people younger than 25 years old were the most supportive of spending more money, while the least supportive age group was those aged 80 years or older.

About 3000 submissions came from people living in Selwyn or Waimakariri – and they were more keen to push on with it.

About 90% of Selwyn submitters and 91% of Waimakariri submitters wanted to push on.

The ethnic breakdown found Pākekā people were overrepresented in submissions when compared to the city’s population, while Māori, Pasifika and Asian people were underrepresented.

A total of 501 submissions were removed from the consultation because they were duplicates and 87 were removed for not providing required information.

