Shovel-ready funded YMCA building takes shape in central Christchurch

An artist's impression of the new YMCA building to be built on the corner of Rolleston Ave and Cashel St in Christchurch.

Walls are going up on the big YMCA construction project in central Christchurch which was one of the winners from the Government’s shovel-ready scheme.

The YMCA was awarded $51 million by the Government's Infrastructure Industry Reference Group – a $25.5m grant and a $25.5m concessionary loan – to fund both construction of its new Rolleston Ave building and the $9m conversion of its former hostel into a hotel.

The new three-storey building, which is expected to cost about $42m, is due to be finished in spring 2023, and will replace the existing recreation, arts and educational facilities in an older building to be demolished next door.

The hostel on the same site reopened last year as Hotel Give, which the YMCA runs as an income-earning enterprise.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Construction is under way on the site of new YMCA building, on the corner of Rolleston Ave and Cashel St.

The shovel-ready project was launched in 2020 to help stimulate the economy and create jobs during the pandemic.

YMCA Christchurch chief executive Josie Ogden Schroeder said that after a few initial setbacks and a change of contractor, construction was now going smoothly.

With the ground floor walls now in, the next step will be pouring concrete for the first floor, she said. Despite shortages and price rises in New Zealand’s construction sector, many of their building materials had been pre-ordered and some items were stored and ready, she said.

“There will be some things on a slow boat from China, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Timber battens for the interior will come from the YMCA’s own eucalyptus plantation at its Wainui camp on Banks Peninsula, with the logs being milled on site.

When finished, the new building will have about 70 staff.

The ground floor will have a cafe, a flexible youth space, medical tenants, and an early childhood centre which Ogden Schroeder said would have flexible hours to cater to shift-working parents in sectors such as healthcare and the police.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff YMCA Christchurch chief executive Josie Ogden Schroeder, at last year’s opening of Hotel Give.

The first floor will have a gym, a black-box theatre and green room space, and a social or conference space.

The second floor will have a dance centre leased to a private ballet school, a boardroom, meeting rooms, and staff offices. It will also have classrooms for the YMCA’s Tertiary Education Commission-funded programme which trains young people without school qualifications.

Some of the services offered in the new building would be new, while others including the gym and theatre would be improvements on the existing facilities, Ogden Schroeder said.

The new building will be bigger and costlier to run, but is expected to boost revenue four-fold or five-fold. The loan meant they have “a lot of money to pay back”, she said.

Ogden Schroeder said it was important for the community to know the building was for everyone to use, and spaces would be made available at affordable rates to groups.

supplied Artist's impression of the new YMCA building to be built on the corner of Rolleston Ave and Cashel St in Christchurch.

She said the building would be “of enormous benefit to the community, and to young people.”

“There’s a bit of conversation about whether the YMCA deserved this level of investment from the Government.

“I have to make sure we are worthy of the funding, because there are so many other groups out there desperate for funds.

“It’s a community facility – we are a charitable trust. We are really trying to create a welcoming facility that everybody can come in and enjoy.”

The YMCA’s other facilities in Christchurch, including a climbing centre in Waltham and a sports and fitness centre in Bishopdale, will be unaffected by the new central city development.

Projects which missed out on the shovel-ready funding included the Christchurch Arts Centre, which applied for money to earthquake-strengthen and restore four of its earthquake-damaged heritage buildings.

Christchurch projects which secured funding included the city council’s major cycleways ($71.5 million), the KiwiRail depots at Waltham ($39m), the Redcliffs to Shag Rock walkway, and new surf lifesaving clubrooms at New Brighton, South Brighton and Taylors Mistake.