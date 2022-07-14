'Absolutely stoked': Christchurch to spend $683 million on stadium, following 13-3 vote

After nearly six hours of discussion and debate, Christchurch City councillors voted 13-3 to increase the stadium's budget by $150 million and push on with the project.

Christchurch city leaders have agreed to pour another $150 million into the Te Kaha stadium project budget – taking the total cost of the project to nearly $700m.

They have also given it certainty. The final touches on design and construction can now go ahead, with a planned opening date set down for April 2026.

The Christchurch City Council made the decision at a meeting on Thursday.

After nearly six hours of discussion and debate, councillors voted 13-3 to increase the budget and push on. The other options on the table were to pause the project and revaluate it, or they could have scrapped it altogether.

Pushing on means adding another $150m to the budget, which will bump rates up and take the city closer to its debt limits.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the days of Christchurch being bypassed for big entertainment and sporting events will be over.

People could now have confidence that "this is a job that's going to get done" and it would fill a major hole that had been in the central city for some time, she said.

“I don't think people have actually looked at what the future of entertainment really looks like," she said.

“Esports, they are literally packing out stadiums. Asia/Pacific is the region where it's dominant, and that's 30,000 people in a stadium and its millions worldwide all participating in the same sport on the same day at the same time.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury branch president Hospitality New Zealand Peter Morrison after the decision was made to go ahead with the Christchurch Stadium, Te Kaha.

The three councillors who voted against pushing on were Melanie Coker, Sara Templeton and Celeste Donovan.

They expressed concern about the financial burden of the additional costs to build the stadium.

Coker said she had heard from people on fixed incomes who feared the rates impact.

The decision meant in 2025-26, instead of a forecast rate rise of 8%, it would now be 8.5%.

Templeton said she voted against to represent those who had told the council “don't burden us further”.

The submissions that opposed pressing on with the project hared similar concerns to her in that there were more pressing issues for the council to focus on, like climate change and public transport.

“People for the most part thought it had just gone too far, putting at risk other priorities for the city.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Councillor Sara Templeton voted against the stadium going ahead, saying there are more pressing issues for the council to focus its resources on.

“There are a whole lot more challenges ahead for us that we are going to have to confront.”

She felt there was a "very sporty part of Christchurch that is very vocal", but Christchurch was "a lot more than that".

She had received some negative feedback for her stance on the stadium, but had heard more positive comments, she said.

Donovan said it was one of the most difficult votes she had faced at council, but they now had to focus on the positive, which was the certainty it was going ahead.

The Coastal ward councillor said her focus would be on making sure funding on projects in the east was prioritised, and that there wouldn’t be any cuts to things they’d already promised they would deliver on.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Councillor Melanie Coker says people have told her they fear the rates impact.

That included fixing the east’s quake-damaged roads, moving the Bromley organics plant, and making sure communities impacted by the wastewater treatment plant fire got the support they deserved, she said.

“In every debate there are people that are for and against it, I just want to make sure residents who perhaps have suffered from a historic lack of investment know that I’ll be strongly advocating for their interests in the future.”

Donovan said there was a silent majority of people council didn’t often hear from.

“I do think there are a lot of people out there concerned about the cost of living, and the potential impact of rate rises on what they can afford.

“We have to make sure that when we make decisions we don’t just serve the interests of being popular now, but also consider the impacts on the generations that’ll be paying for this down the track.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge, right, and Crusaders chairman Grant Jarrold with mayor Lianne Dalziel following the decision.

About 25,000 Christchurch residents made a public submission telling the council what it should do. Three quarters said push on, the final quarter said pause or stop completely.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said he was “absolutely stoked” with the council’s decision.

“I was just so anxious at the start, but it feels a lot better now… I’m almost in tears, to be honest,” he said.

“In six, seven years time, we will be sitting there… we’ll all be having a ball, and it’ll be just wonderful. [I] can’t wait.”

Addressing comments from some councillors about rugby not paying its way, Mansbridge said it was like a tenant living in a home.

“You don’t ask the tenant to build the house, you ask the tenant to pay the rent,” he said, promising the club would pay its fair share of rent.”

Hospitality NZ spokesman Peter Morrison, fresh from a stirring rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine, said he was pleased with the outcome.

“I was always positive that it would happen, but it’s great that democracy was heard and everyone got their say, and it went ahead.”

Te Kaha would provide huge benefit for Christchurch’s hotels and hospitality businesses, he said.

“Of course bars and restaurants will do well out of it, but it’s not just them – it’s the suppliers… the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker.”

Unequivocally backing the stadium, councillor Phil Mauger – a mayoral hopeful – said businesses had invested believing there would be one.

It must not be a burden on ratepayers, he said, and the next council must go line-by-line to find savings.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Councillor Yani Johanson, left, Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge, and Crusaders chairman Grant Jarrold.

Mauger said he was relieved the decision had finally been made.

“I’m over the moon, I really am… It’s going to put Christchurch on the map.

“We will be the events and sporting capital of New Zealand by a longshot, because we’ve got so many other things going for us. Then we can sell ourselves to the world.”

It would bring in more big international artists for tours, who would have previously only had the option of playing at Auckland’s Eden Park, he said.

Having a roof on the stadium was also a good investment, he said, saving $700,000 on its insurance premium for wet weather.

Mauger suggested selling off some assets to help foot the bill - like the old Orangetheory stadium - which sat on land that could be turned into 275 houses.

“You do that, you get roughly $40m for the land, $8m for the development contribution, and a million dollars of rates coming in every year for those houses.

Now was the right time to make this decision, he said.

“Before you know it, you’re halfway through next year. We’ve got to get on with this.”

Christchurch City Council This is what the planned Te Kaha stadium will look like.

Councillor Sam MacDonald said no-one was happy about the price.

MacDonald said while he normally wanted financial restraint, he could see no other way through the issue of the stadium.

Mayoral hopeful David Meates said he was pleased a decision had been made but there were still a number of challenges ahead in terms of funding.

“It helps us starts moving beyond the earthquakes,” he said.

“We have been promised a stadium for many years. It was always going to remain a real festering sore for the city and now we can look at moving forward instead of standing still.”

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said it was a “great win for Canterbury”.

“It was an important vote for Christchurch, and we have been very deliberate in our position leading into this, as the business community is overwhelmingly supportive. Council understood that,” she said.

“We are the second largest city in New Zealand and if we want to be relevant then there is no doubt we need a stadium of this size and quality.”