'The worst it's been': South Christchurch streets flood as rain batters city

Heavy rain has caused flooding around the Heathcote River in Christchurch.

South Christchurch residents living on the banks of the swollen Ōpāwaho/Heathcote river say Thursday’s flooding is the worst they have seen in recent years.

About 42.4 millimetres of rain had fallen across Christchurch by 1.30pm on Thursday, MetService said, as severe weather caused chaos throughout parts of the country.

On Eastern Tce, at the tip of the Beckenham loop, water from the river had risen to about knee height for anyone standing on the footpath. The road was closed and residents were mostly confined to their homes.

Most homes in this area were elevated, so floodwater was only in driveways and gardens.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Samuel Sales with his children Elias, 4, and Ezra, 1, in their flooded driveway.

Samuel Sales had water up his driveway and parts of his garden, but it remained someway from his home.

He said he was allOK and had the day off work.

Sales was just staying at home and playing with his children.

“We're inside, we're dry, [we have] power, water, heat, everything is happy as,” he said.

Sales said he had lived in the area for four years and it was the worst flooding he had seen, but only by a small margin.

The water got about halfway up the wheels of some cars in Beckenham.

“We'd deal with this twice a year to stay where we are, no drama,” he said.

Summer Irvine and her neighbours were pushing two cars from the road into their elevated driveway about 10.30am on Thursday.

They were caught out by the weather. Water unfortunately seeped the cars, while a third one belonging to a neighbour had to be left in the floodwaters – it was too dangerous to try and move.

“It's kind of a bit annoying, can't leave, got all the kids at home, but a good excuse to stay at home,” Irvine said.

She said she had never seen such bad flooding and had not been expecting the downpour.

“I'm worried it will get worse,” she said.

Melissa Coutts and her son Jett had the water lapping at their driveway.

Coutts said she was freezing, but relieved her riverside home was on higher ground.

She said her husband left for work at 6.45am – and climbed through the boot of a car to get in and move it to higher ground before the waters got up any further.

“This is the worst it's been,” she said.

“It's actually the worst and we've had no kind of warning as such.”

Melissa Coutts and her son Jett watch as the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote river laps at their driveway.

Jett Coutts said he was planning to spend the day baking and catching up on his school work.

The Christchurch City Council has spent tens of millions of dollars in the past five years protecting those who live along the river from floodwaters.

It has dredged the river to increase its capacity, stabilised the banks upstream and is building four stormwater storage basins capable of 2 million cubic metres.

Two of those basins are already operational with the other two under construction and expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Thursday’s wet weather has sparked a handful of road closures across Christchurch. A slip has also closed Dyers Pass Rd.

Local resident checks out the Heathcote River outside his driveway in Christchurch as it floods around houses on Waimea Terrace as seen from Sloan Terrace in the suburb of Beckenham.

In Diamond Harbour, two power poles fell across a road leaving 318 homes in Charteris Bay, Church Bay, Diamond Harbour and Hornby with no power, according to Orion.

The Christchurch City Council warned residents of surface flooding and possible debris on the roads.

“If you have to drive through ponded water, please go as slowly as possible so that you don’t push water on to people’s property and cause damage,” it said.

Christchurch road closures as of 1.30pm: