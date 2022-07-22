War veterans home for sale after residents moved out

Rannerdale War Veterans Home in Christchurch has closed and the property is up for sale.

Four months after closing its care home for war veterans in Christchurch, the Rannerdale Trust is selling the large property it had occupied for almost 70 years.

The Upper Riccarton care previously housed 40 mainly elderly residents, about half of whom were war veterans.

The trust closed the home at short notice in March, saying it had become uneconomic to run. The economies of scale were no longer sustainable for a solo operator, and the shortage of nurses made it hard to keep staffing levels up, the trust said.

Most of the residents accepted an offer to shift to Aldwins House, a 145-bed rest home and aged care hospital in Linwood owned by Promisia Healthcare Ltd.

The trust has now put the 1.1 hectare Rannerdale site up for sale by tender, with an August 12 deadline. It has a 2019 rating valuation of $6.86 million.

The property is on Hansons Lane and Suva St in Upper Riccarton. It is being advertised as suitable for a new owner to “retain, repurpose or redevelop”.

Rannerdale had been on the site since the mid-1950s. Before then it was in a Papanui facility built in 1921 as one of four war veterans homes around New Zealand established by the New Zealand Patriotic Fund and Canteen Fund Board.

Included on the Upper Riccarton site are the 56-bedroom, 14-bathroom care facility, and a site leased to neighbouring Middleton Grange School for an early childcare centre.

The property also includes a 1880s kauri homestead originally called Stevenholme, the original Rannerdale Home on the property. The homestead is listed on the city council’s district plan as being of both historical and social significance.

The Rannerdale Trust is part of the Rannerdale Group, which also includes Rannerdale Village Ltd and Rannerdale Home Care Ltd.

In the year to September, the group had income of around $4.5m, and expenses of almost $4.3m, according to a financial report filed with Charities Services. Its main asset is listed as the Upper Riccarton property.