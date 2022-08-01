Christchurch must 'do a lot more' to improve rivers, with nearly half in poor condition

The Ōpāwaho/Heathcote river still has poor water quality, according to a new report from the Christchurch City Council.

The quality of Christchurch’s Ōpāwaho/Heathcote and Huritini-Halswell rivers remain poor and more needs to be done to start seeing improvements, the city council’s chief waterways ecologist says.

The council carries out monthly water quality sampling at 51 places throughout the city – and a new report has found nearly half of those locations are now considered to have poor water quality.

The report summarises the sampling results for 2021 and provides an insight into the state of the city’s rivers, including the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote, Ōtākaro/Avon, Huritini-Halswell, Pūharakekenui-Styx, and the Ōtūkaikino.

Water quality in the city’s waterways “is not improving or declining over time”, the report said. Its findings were largely consistent with what has been recorded in previous years.

STUFF During periods of heavy rain, sewage mixed with stormwater can be diverted into Christchurch's urban rivers.

Twenty-one sampling sites were deemed to have “poor quality” water, while 10 were “fair”, 10 were “good” and only three were ranked to be “very good”, the report said. Two of the city’s rivers recorded an overall rating of poor water quality: the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote and Huritini-Halswell.

The Ōtūkaikino river, which runs through The Groynes, was considered the best quality river in Christchurch, receiving a “very good” water quality rating.

Christchurch City Council principal waterways ecologist Dr Belinda Margetts said many of Christchurch’s rivers were in an urban environment and our waterways reflected the pressures of that.

The waterways suffered from a worldwide phenomenon, urban stream syndrome, where rivers were more degraded in urbanised areas.

Margetts said what was being recorded in Christchurch was not unusual for urban waterways across the country.

Will Harvie/Stuff Christchurch City Council principal waterways ecologist Dr Belinda Margetts says Christchurch waterways suffer from the worldwide phenomenon of urban stream syndrome.

A community-wide behaviour change was needed to improve quality, she said.

Copper brake pads are one example of a contaminant that ends up in stormwater that flows into the city’s rivers. Margetts said some US states had banned such brake pads, adding that such a ban could make a “significant difference” for water quality.

When asked if it was possible to improve the water quality, given the urban environment, Margetts said it was, but it would take lots of time.

The council’s healthy waterways programme lead, Clive Appleton, said it would take decades.

“We are dealing with a 150-year legacy of environmental degradation and we are trying to reverse that and chip it off one step at a time, but we are facing an increasing population, which makes it even harder.”

Margetts said a significant financial push was needed.

“If we do the same thing we are doing now, we can’t expect different results and we can’t implement changes without throwing money at it.”

She said the council had thrown money at it and done a significant amount of work, but a lot more needed to be done collectively as a community and nationally.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Twenty-one of the sampling sites across Christchurch are deemed to have “poor quality” water.

“We need to do a lot more if we are serious about improving river water quality health.”

In its most recent 10-year budget, signed off in mid-2021, the council set aside about $350 million for the city’s rivers.

Council staff said in March this would not be enough to reverse the poor health.

The new water quality report makes several recommendations and says that water quality improvements are expected if they go ahead.

But, it notes changes may take some time to occur.

The recommendations include:

Prioritising four rivers for contaminant source control and treatment

Investigating why E coli levels are rising in the Ōtūkaikino River

Building wetlands in Belfast

Implementing erosion and sediment control measures

Investigating sources of faecal and phosphorus contamination

It is not known how much some of this work will cost, though the Belfast wetlands have $10.1m set aside and are expected to be built by mid-2027.