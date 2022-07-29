Christchurch will spend another $220 million in its fight against flooding

About $220 million will be spent over the next nine years to further protect Christchurch from flooding.

The work will predominantly help to stop people’s gardens and backyards from flooding during extreme rain – as there is thought to be fewer than 10 homes in the city at risk of frequent above-floor flooding.

A storm this week brought flooding, slips, home evacuations, and road closures to the South Island. It was the third dumping of heavy rain this month – the wettest on record.

Streets in Beckenham, Hoon Hay, Shirley and the Flockton basin were again under water, though the Christchurch City Council is aware of only two homes where water got inside.

A total of 266 millimetres of rain has fallen in the city this month, the most of any month since records began in 1863, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said. Christchurch typically gets only 64mm of rain during July.

This week’s rain – which lasted for about 36 hours – has a 10% chance of occurring during a given year, according to Christchurch City Council analysis.

The effects were worse this time because the ground was already saturated, thanks to the earlier bout of heavy rain on July 21, the council said.

A spokesperson added that neither rainfall event could be described as “extreme”.

The council has spent millions in the past decade protecting homes from flooding. In 2014, 77 homes were found to be at risk of frequent above-floor flooding and the council says this has now “dramatically reduced” due to the work it has done. It is likely to be fewer than 10.

Still, due to a lack of data on historic building floor levels, the council does not accurately know exactly how many homes remain at risk.

“Christchurch is a low-lying city where drainage is challenging and will become more challenging as the climate changes,” the spokesperson said.

The council intends to spend $220m between now and 2031 on projects that contain an element of flood protection. It had $14.8m budgeted for such work last year.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Flooding on Palatine Tce in Beckenham on Tuesday.

The projects will reduce flooding in several ways, through new infrastructure as well as reducing erosion on hillsides (that can lead to blockages).

“Flooding cannot be stopped as the rain has to go somewhere,” the spokesperson said. “That somewhere is into our drains, streams and rivers.”

As part of its work, the council is building four stormwater retention basins to store water that would otherwise flow into the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote River.

Two basins have already been built – though one is expected to need remedial work – while construction is continuing on another two. The work is expected to cost $87.1m

The basins can hold 1.7 million cubic metres of water at the moment, though that capacity will jump to 2 million cubic metres when construction finishes in 2024. The basins filled up with 1.5 million cubic metres of water this week.

The council will also spend $31m to build a damn under Cashmere hill, due to open next year.

It has already spent millions stabilising the banks of the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote River and dredging it, so it could hold more water. Some $8.1m was also spent buying and demolishing 22 flood-prone homes along the river.

Further north in the city, $49m has been spent on a flood mitigation scheme in the Flockton/Dudley Creek area.

This week’s rain took Christchurch’s July 2022 rainfall to 266mm, making it the wettest month on record. The previous monthly record was 233mm, recorded in May 1945.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said climate change was making rain more intense and frequent because a warming atmosphere holds more moisture.

Research into the May 2021 floods in Canterbury found that event was 10 to 15% more intense because of human influence on the climate, he said. The research also found heavy rain events were also 20% more likely to occur now than in pre-industrial times, Noll said.

“That gives you an idea of the imprint that we are having.”