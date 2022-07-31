Christchurch heritage building restored and reopened

The Lawrie and Wilson Auctioneers heritage building,right, has been restored and reopened.

An ornate building once used as a strip club, auction rooms and a council parking office has been restored and reopened.

The heritage-listed Lawrie and Wilson Auctioneers building in central Christchurch was damaged in Canterbury’s earthquakes more than 10 years ago. Along with the Odeon Theatre next door, it then sat behind shipping containers and fencing, awaiting restoration, and featured on the city council’s “Dirty 30” list of buildings considered barriers to the city’s rebuild.

The building was officially reopened last week in a small ceremony attended by representatives from Ngāi Tūāhiriri, Heritage New Zealand, Christchurch Civic Trust, Christchurch City Council, and other stakeholders alongside members of the project and construction team.

Regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan) bought the buildings from the Crown in as-is condition for $2.95 million in 2020. The sale included vacant land alongside.

Ōtākaro Limited The Odeon Theatre and Lawrie and Wilson buildings were advertised for sale in June and have now sold. (First published June 2020)

Since then, the roof has been replaced, the stone façade has been refurbished and kept intact, the ground floor external fire escape paths have been improved, and the building has been strengthened to 100% of the current Building Standard.

ECan said the ground floor would be rented out to the new water services regulator for Aotearoa – Taumata Arowai. The first-floor space will be occupied by their staff.

Architecturally, the Lawrie and Wilson Auctioneers building is one of the few remaining examples of a small Edwardian Baroque commercial premises in central Christchurch.

Glen Howey The damaged Odeon Theatre, pictured in 2014. This part of the building has since been demolished.

“The building has significance to central Christchurch as a place of trade, having hosted a colourful range of businesses, professions and groups over the last century,” ECan chairperson Jenny Hughey said in a statement.

“Many of the occupants have been manufacturers or tradesmen, including an upholsterer, leather merchants, sign writers and photography processing laboratories.”

The building sustained moderate damage in the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes as strengthening work in 1997 prevented any major structural damage.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The double-storey building first opened as an auction house in 1911.

The double-storey building was built in 1911 as an auction house, and was later the Pink Pussycat strip club and then the city council’s parking unit, where motorists went to pay fines.

“The story of preserving this building started in the 1990s when community heritage advocates fought to ensure it was restored by the Christchurch City Council, and then advocates had to struggle again during the post-earthquake period to ensure its survival,” Hughey said.

“Fortunately, earlier earthquake strengthening meant the damage in the 2010 and 2011 quakes was at a level that allowed for restoration.”