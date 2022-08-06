Class of 2019: Last three years difficult ones for the Christchurch City Council

The Christchurch City Council has had a difficult three years.

ANALYSIS: Nine weeks out from local body elections, local government reporter TINA LAW looks at how the Christchurch City Council has performed this term.

The past three years have not been easy for the Christchurch City Council as it grapples with a mountain of Government-enforced reform, Covid-19 pressures and a plummeting approval rating.

There have been ups and down, success stories and failures.

The stadium is finally being built, albeit with a hefty price tag of $683 million and work to regenerate the Ōtākaro Avon River red zone is painfully slow, but the council’s plans to reduce flooding across the city have paid off and Linwood has a long-awaited $22m indoor pool complex.

Six new councillors joined 10 incumbents in 2019 and the new blood definitely shook things up.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch mayoral hopefuls promise not to sell ratepayer-owned companies

* Christchurch's $683m stadium will be built, but how will we pay for it?

* Councillors trade jibes on social media over $22m Christchurch cycleway



Council meetings have been typified by divisive, lively debates over spending priorities. Few decisions have been unanimous.

A new allegiance was formed early on, as three right-leaning Independent Citizens councillors – James Gough, Sam MacDonald, Catherine Chu – and independents Phil Mauger and Aaron Keown did their best to combat the left-leaning People’s Choice machine.

Right-leaning councillors believed the city's rate rises were too high and they wanted the “nice-to-haves” – particularly “gold-plated cycleways” – cut.

The left-leaning councillors believed a balance was achieved budget-wise and they saw cycleways as an important tool to curb emissions.

Cycleways are guaranteed to garner fierce debate every time they appear on the agenda – and they have come up a lot in the last three years.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch City Council chambers has seen some lively debates over spending priorities this term.

Moves by those five councillors to halt the council’s $300m cycleway programme for five years was not successful. The council decided instead to complete the network by 2028 – one year earlier than proposed in the draft long-term plan, but still 11 years later than expected when the network was first proposed in 2013.

The cycleways have become the council’s key strategy to reduce the city’s carbon emissions.

In greater Christchurch, more than 50% of the region’s emissions come from transport, so it was no surprise the council’s climate change strategy, adopted in 2021, directed the council to invest in low emission transport systems and make improvements to public transport.

As the council builds more bus lanes and makes more areas pedestrian and bike-friendly, it has gained the title in some quarters of being anti-car.

While some councillors see this as a negative title, others see it as a positive.

Approval rating

One issue there is no disputing is the council’s dismal approval rating.

There is no sugar coating the fact that the council’s latest residents’ survey, released in June, found just 42% of the 7038 residents surveyed were satisfied with the council’s performance.

It is the lowest rating in 15 years and marks a continuing trend of dissatisfaction since 2007, when the council had a 79% approval rating. By 2019 that had dropped to 62% and has continued to fall.

Public involvement in decision-making has left residents most disgruntled. Ratepayers were also dissatisfied with the condition of roads, footpaths and stormwater drainage.

Residents want the council to be more transparent about its decisions – an issue that has long plagued the council.

A 2019 report by Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier raised serious concerns about the council’s commitment to be open and transparent.

There was evidence to suggest some of the council's most senior staff deliberately altered reports and hid negative information from councillors, the mayor and the public to protect its image.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale started in the role on the same day as councillors in October 2019.

The report was released a month after chief executive Dawn Baxendale started at the council and since then she has almost completely changed senior management team. Only one remains – Mary Richardson.

Whether the council’s transparency has actually improved is hard to say, but if it has, the community can not see it.

A decision to wipe a $50,000 bill sent to Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait for costs incurred during anti-Government protests in Christchurch was met with anger by some residents.

Maybe the council should have done its homework before it sent Tait the bills in the first place. This might have avoided an embarrassing backdown.

A devastating fire at the wastewater treatment plant in November 2021 was incredibly unfortunate, as was the council’s initial community response.

Following strong criticism from the community, the council eventually ramped up its support residents, but the reputational damage had already been done.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel apologised to the affected community for the council’s failure to communicate with residents.

Contentious issues

Much of the city’s water is still chlorinated, which is another source of upset for many.

The council first started chlorinating the water supply in March 2018. It was initially a temporary move and the council has spent millions of dollars on infrastructure upgrades, but in the meantime the rules have become more stringent.

About 20% of the city’s residents receive water without chlorine most of the time, but a completely chlorine-free water supply could still be years away.

Fluoridation is another water-related issue facing the city, but this has been taken out of the hands of politicians and put under the control of the director-general of health. But, exactly when the city will be told to fluoridate and who will pay the $63m it will cost, is not yet clear.

Big decisions made by the council this term include charging for excess water use, abolishing library fines, establishing the living wage for council contractors and, of course, the stadium.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF After nearly six hours of discussion and debate, Christchurch City councillors voted 13-3 to increase the stadium's budget by $150 million and push on with the project.

The stadium has easily been the city’s most controversial and costly post-earthquake project with an ever-increasing price tag that now sits at a final $683m.

It was supposed to be built for $483m.

After a lot of debate and an unprecedented 30,500 submissions from the public, the council listened to the 77% of submitters who wanted the council to build it at the additional cost.

Three councillors voted against spending the extra money: Sara Templeton, Melanie Coker and Celeste Donovan.

The increase is expected to be funded by increasing debt, which will have a direct effect on rates.

Rates

Rates have risen, on average, 4.47% each year under this council, which is lower than the 5.25% average for each year of the previous term.

Some councillors, including MacDonald and Gough, pushed for a zero rates increase in 2020, but others warned of the enormous cut backs that would follow if that was adopted and it was not supported.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Black smoke wafted across the city during the devastating fire at the wastewater treatment plant in Bromley in November 2021.

Talk of zero rates increases have subsided since then and would be extremely hard to achieve now given the additional stadium spend.

Rates are now predicted to rise 8.48% in 2025-26, up from the 7.49% mooted under the previous stadium budget.

Government-enforced changes

Other issues to feature strongly this term include a raft of changes being proposed by the Government.

It is pushing through unpopular reforms that will transfer control of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure from councils to four independent regional entities.

This was one issue the council was unanimous in its opposition of.

The Government has also put in place new rules, allowing three homes of up to three storeys high to be built on most residential sections without needing resource consent.

The council has very little ability to oppose the new rules. It can only choose to exclude certain areas or properties due to matters of heritage, coastal hazard, or infrastructure capacity.

Progress on the regeneration of the Ōtākaro Avon River red zone has been woefully slow.

The council has a $1.2 billion vision to transform the former residential red zone into a living climate change laboratory, a green spine extending from the city to the sea, hectares of restored native habitat and an international visitor attraction.

A planned governing body to lead that regeneration will not be operational until the middle of next year.

A notable success story is the work the council has done to reduce flooding in parts of the city, particularly around the Heathcote River. Most of this work was approved by previous councils, but it paid off last month when Christchurch experienced its wettest month on record.

There was extensive flooding throughout the city, but there is no doubt it would have been a lot worse without the council’s network of stormwater basins collecting 1.5 million cubic metres of water.

A long-awaited $22m indoor pool in Linwood opened in 2021 and work is progressing on a new $36m pool, library and service centre complex in Hornby, due to finish in 2023.

We must not forget much of this term was conducted amidst a global pandemic, which threw up a lot of unforeseen challenges still being felt today.

The impacts of Covid-19 will continue to be felt as the new council takes office in October. Another certainty is that climate change and how the city adapts to it will also dominate the next term.