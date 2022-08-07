There were no warning signs a 30m tree would come crashing down, council says

The Christchurch City Council says it could not have predicted that a 30 metre-tall tree would come crashing down across a busy road, destroying a parked car.

No-one was injured when the 152-year-old maritime pine came loose from its roots at 11am on Saturday, blocking Harper Ave.

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said it was unclear what caused the tree to fall, however it was likely to be a combination of wet ground conditions and wind.

“The extremely wet weather we have experienced lately may have affected the soil conditions around the root zone of this particular tree.”

There were also isolated wind gusts on Friday that could have contributed to the “root plate failure” that caused the tree to fall, Rutledge said.

There was no indication this tree would fall, he said.

The tree and others in the area were visually inspected after storm events and every three months.

There had been no issues with the tree during its last inspection, Rutledge said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A maritime pine planted in 1870 came down without warning on Saturday.

During inspections, arborists look for any signs that a tree would have an increased likelihood of falling over.

They look for signs of decay, cracking or broken branches, the roots lifting and cracking in the soil.

Rutledge said it was not possible for the council to foresee this tree falling over, because there were no signs.

The council’s arborist had conducted a visual inspection of all the trees in the area, and while there were no obvious signs any others were at risk of coming down, the council had closed the area to the public while further inspections were completed.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A car was destroyed when the tree fell on it. No-one was injured.

Tree contractors would climb some adjacent trees to complete minor pruning of the tree canopy.

Rutledge said this was standard practice when a tree was removed or lost within a group, as the dynamics of the surrounding environment changed. For example, trees that might have been sheltered in the past would receive more wind.

Rutledge said the council could never provide absolute certainty that a tree would not fall over.

“What we can do is look for visual indicators that would identify a tree, or branch may be prone to failing and take steps to reduce that situation from occurring.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Harper Ave was blocked for much of Saturday due to the tree.

He said falling trees were rare but did occasionally happen.

There were more than 7000 trees within Hagley Park and the Botanic Gardens.

When asked what would happen to the wood from the tree, Rutledge said the council’s first priority had been to clear the road and the site.

“We have not yet made a decision on what we will do with the log wood. The logs have been stored out of the way until a decision is made.”