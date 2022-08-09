Some Christchurch councillors 'uncomfortable' with closed door briefings

Some Christchurch city councillors say they are uncomfortable with their closed-door briefings and workshops, as the practice comes under investigation for potentially “undermining local democracy”.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel stands by the council briefings, saying they are not for decision-making and are there to guide councillors through complex issues while others cite the fact only 5% of the council’s decisions were made behind closed doors in 2021, down from 35% in 2018.

Dalziel said she had “opened things up” at the council during her time as mayor, including by getting meetings livestreamed.

“We have bent over backwards to facilitate councillors grappling with very complex issues to have access to staff to ask questions and we have provided the public with their entitlement, which is to have all decisions made in public,” she said.

Concerns about councils misusing workshops are now being investigated by Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier. The investigation will focus on eight councils, though Christchurch is not among them.

Still, it will be of particular interest to Christchurch, given council transparency was slammed by Boshier in late 2019. City councillors said transparency has improved since, but there was still more to do.

The council has held 136 briefings this term.

The majority were behind closed doors, though council assistant chief executive Lynn McClelland said briefings of “particularly high public interest” – such as this year’s annual plan and issues with the fire-damaged wastewater plant – were public and livestreamed.

“The council is mindful that briefings are only used for information sharing purposes and not employed as de facto decision-making meetings,” McClelland said.

Dalziel said briefings were an informal opportunity for councillors to get an overview of a decision they would be asked to make – and to ask questions.

Briefings were closed to the public because they were informal, she said.

“I have actually opened things up as mayor; I haven’t closed things down, and I haven’t, in my view, crossed any lines in terms of our obligations,” she said.

People’s Choice councillor Jake McLellan said at times he has been uncomfortable about the council’s use of briefings and workshops.

McLellan said he was uncomfortable when councillors give “steers” to staff during briefings, which he described as “offering them a window into how we might vote”. He said this tended to happen commonly when the council was developing its annual and long term plans – which are essentially budgets.

“Sometimes those steers can be extremely formal, almost to the point, well actually to the point, of raising one’s hand,” McLellan said. “Then you have to question are we offering a steer anymore or are we just actually voting in secret?”

Independent Citizens councillor James Gough said he was concerned briefings had the potential to morph into “high-level decision making” – saying they sometimes do.

“It’s something that I’m very uncomfortable with and quite frankly I think is unacceptable,” he said.

Several councillors said the mentality on briefings needed to flip, making it public by default and only closed door in select situations.

People’s Choice councillor Yani Johanson said he often struggled to comprehend why briefings needed to be behind closed doors.

“I believe they should be open and I think it's inherently unfair on the local community.”

Councillor Celeste Donovan said she wanted to see the council continually review what it didbehind closed doors.

“In order to build trust with communities, it’s important we’re seen to be open and transparent,” she said.

Councillor Mike Davidson said 5% of the council’s 2021 decisions were made in public excluded, down from 35% in 2018 – a statistic that Donovan also cited.

Davidson said briefings had a place, but it needed to be balanced with what should happen in public.

“I believe this council is getting it about right, but there is still work to do,” he said.