Five fire crews called to fire at property near Christchurch

A large shed has been destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon.

Five fire crews dealt with a “well involved” fire in a residential street southwest of Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Devine Drive, near Templeton, at 12.28pm on Friday.

Five fire crews were at the incident, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said. Two had left by 2pm.

A Stuff photographer at the scene said the fire had affected a large shed on a residential property.

Police said there was nothing at this stage to suggest the fire was suspicious.