Former city councillor accused of sending inappropriate messages wants to return to local politics

Deon Swiggs, pictured in 2016, wants to be an Environment Canterbury councillor.

A former city councillor who lost his seat at the last election amid allegations he sent inappropriate messages is making a bid to return to local politics.

Deon Swiggs, who served the central ward on the Christchurch City Council from 2016 to 2019, is running for a seat on the regional council, Environment Canterbury (ECan), in October’s local body elections.

Swiggs said he has stayed in touch with the communities he used to represent and wants to see the environment at the fore of decision-making. He said he would bring governance, business and environmental experience to the role.

Nominations for the election closed last week and 31 candidates are vying for 14 ECan seats.

Other notable candidates include former Conservative Party board member John Stringer and former Coastal ward city councillor, David East.

Labour-aligned The People’s Choice is running four candidates for Environment Canterbury: Brynlea Stocks, Joe Davies, Chrys Horn and Craig Pauling.

David Walker/Stuff Former Coastal ward councillor David East is 31 candidates running for a seat on the regional council. (file photo)

Swiggs, who is running as an independent in the Christchurch West/Ōpuna ECan ward, said he has not lost his passion for the city.

“I’ve actually grown a lot more wiser, a lot more rounded and the decision isn’t easy, but I have something to offer and I’m going to offer it,” he said.

Swiggs previously served on the Christchurch City Council, but lost his seat in 2019 to The People’s Choice/Labour candidate Jake McLellan.

Just weeks before the election, allegations Swiggs sent inappropriate messages to young peoplewere made public. Swiggs denied the claims.

George Heard/Stuff Thirty-one candidates are vying for 14 seats at Environment Canterbury.

He said the issues from the last election were dealt with at the time.

“We’re moving forward, I don’t want to drag my life back into the past.”

Asked about how he felt about stepping back into public life, he said: “I really haven’t left it, I’ve not hidden away, I’ve kept a public profile, I’ve stayed in touch with the communities I used to represent the entire time.

“I feel like I’ve continued in many of the spaces I already did and so now is just another evolution.”

Swiggs, who founded the Rebuild Christchurch website after the September 2010 earthquake, has worked in the environmental sector over the past three years. He said it was logical to run for the regional council.

PARLIAMENT TV Waiata and haka by Ngāi Tahu delegation in Parliament.

He set up a medical cannabis company, which he said led him to work on kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection) with West Coast farmers.

“We need to have the environment at the front face of all decision-making,” Swiggs said.

He said there had never been a more important time to be part of local government, as there were so many “top-down decisions” being handed down by the Government, such as three waters.

The next ECan council will look different to what it is now, given four councillors – Megan Hands, Nicole Marshall, Phil Clearwater and Lan Pham – are not seeking re-election, and neither is chairperson Jenny Hughey.

After October, the council will also have two unelected members appointed by Ngāi Tahu for the first time, after Parliament passed a law allowing iwi representation earlier this month.