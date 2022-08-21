Meet the lifeguard aiming to save lives with a drone above the waves

Lifeguard Charlotte Becconsall, 23, flies her drone at Taylors Mistake beach in Christchurch. She has created an app using drone technology to detect rips.

For a trained lifeguard, Charlotte Becconsall says she’s not all that much of a swimmer.

But the 23-year-old Dunedin lifeguard and engineer has created a way to tell swimmers, surfers and lifeguards alike when the water is safe to swim and when they are at risk.

The United Nations says drowning is a “global burden”, and the number one cause of recreational death in New Zealand, so Becconsall wants to minimise these preventable deaths.

“Every single drowning is preventable and it is so heartbreaking when this happens because everyone has to deal with it, it isn’t just the families, but it is the friends, the lifeguards at the scene and the community,” Becconsall said.

Knowing she could not be on every beach across Aotearoa, she put her classroom skills to work and came up with “dune intelligence”.

The drone-based technology takes readings on the sea from the air and detects if and when a rip will eventuate that day.

Becconsall said she was starting with rips, but hoped to expand the technology to other risks such as sharks.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Becconsall says rips are the biggest ocean hazards and are hard to spot.

“I am not the best swimmer myself, so I am often out in the boat or on shore. But ... I felt was creating something that could help swimmers and lifeguards across all our beaches.

“I cannot be everywhere at once, no-one can.”

The technology could be used by surf clubs firstly, and she planned to make it available to the rest of the public through an app and QR codes on beaches.

She said up to 78% of beach-goers in New Zealand could not identify rips, which were a major coastal hazard.

Becconsall would pilot the technology this summer at Taylors Mistake in Christchurch and Warrington Beach in Dunedin, as well as three North Island beaches. She hoped once surf lifesaving clubs were happy with it, the public could use the technology on their phones.

“Rips are the biggest hazards that are hard to spot, but there are heaps of hazards out there. This is a starting point.”

Becconsall, now chairperson of the Warrington Lifesaving Club, became a lifesaver at 14, but admitted she had a fear of the big blue.

“I was so scared of the waves, and it took me two years to actually enjoy it.

“It's good to be scared of the ocean, it is quite a scary thing.”