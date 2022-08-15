Nurse Maude wants to raise $5m to build new purpose-built hospice

Nurse Maude Hospice marketing general manager Sue Sutherland is looking to raise $5m for a new hospice on land across the road from its current Merivale facility.

For Jarrod Moreton​ having the support of the Nurse Maude Hospice was invaluable when he lost his wife to cancer.

His late wife Cheryle​ Moreton-Robins​ was one of the hundreds of people provided with palliative care at Christchurch’s only hospice each year.

Moreton-Robins died at the hospice in 2017.

Moreton’s son was seven at the time and the three of them were able to stay together in the same room.

The Christchurch man is now supporting the hospice’s plans to build a new $10 million facility across the road from its existing building.

The new hospice would provide 12 beds, one more than the existing 11, but it would have bigger family rooms and gardens and more family areas.

There would also be a space where family pets could come and visit.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Nurse Maude Hospice has been operating from the old Nurse Maude Hospital for 14 years.

Hospice marketing general manager Sue Sutherland​ said the hospice had operated from the ground floor of the old Nurse Maude Hospital for 14 years and while the quality of care was exceptional, the building was never designed for end-of-life care.

The new hospice would have dedicated areas for children and en-suite rooms with garden views.

Sutherland said the aim was to make it as much like a private home as they could.

Moreton said while the standard of care at the hospice was great, the rooms were quite small. “Once you’ve got five or six people in there, it’s standing room only.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Cheryle Moreton-Robins with husband, Jarrod Moreton and their son Joshua, pictured in 2015. Moreton-Robins had terminal cancer and died at the Nurse Maude Hospice in 2017.

The hospice has already raised $5m via donations and was now asking the wider community for support to raise the remaining $5m.

It purchased land across the road from its existing Merivale hospice some years ago. The property used to have a home on it, but it was damaged in the earthquakes.

The house was demolished and the hospice turned the land into a temporary staff car park while it raised money for a new building.

Supplied Nurse Maude Hospice wants to build a new $10m facility in Merivale.

Sutherland said it was vital the new hospice was built, because it needed the space to support families.

The hospice receives about 70% of its operational funding from the Government and funds a $2.5m shortfall from the proceeds of its seven charity shops and via donations.

In 2021, 334 people stayed 3170 nights in the hospice. It also provided palliative care to a further 1498 people in the community and 3334 hours of palliative care support in other aged care residential facilities.

People who want to donate towards the new hospice appeal, can visit nursemaude.org.nz or email newhospice@nursemaude.org.nz.