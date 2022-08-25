Let it flood: Christchurch red zone readied for return of wetlands

Miriama plants a native at Dallington Landing in the red zone.

Folks wanting a sense of how Christchurch’s residential red zone will look and feel should visit the Dallington Landing site.

The stuff built there for humans – two artistic shelters representing the tree canopy, picnic tables, toilets, footpaths and such – opened earlier this year. But it’s the non-human stuff that signals the future of most of the red zone.

West of the landing site, between Gayhurst Rd and the Ōtākaro-Avon River is the Rotary Forest of Peace and Remembrance,​ a 16-hectare former residential area.

This place often floods and the attitude is: Let it flood.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Zane Lazare is the chief red zone ranger overseeing multiple projects including Kahikatea forest at Porritt Park, a red zone area that includes Bangor Street and along the Avon River.

The stopbank currently holding back the Avon River will eventually be removed, and a permanent stopbank erected on the northern boundary of this loop of the river, city council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said.​

“The intent of the regeneration plan generally is to push the stopbanks away from the river, and reinstate the floodplain,” he said.

It will flood “from time to time”.

In anticipation, the Rotary Forest area has been planted with natives – almost 40,000 so far and some thousands to go.

Most natives were selected because they tolerate wet conditions: carex secta,​ kahikatea,​ ribbonwood​ and cabbage tree, which seems to grow anywhere.

Non-invasive exotic trees have largely been allowed to stay, as shelters for the new natives.

The exotics would eventually be outcompeted by natives, and die off naturally, with their trunks providing habitat for birds, insects and other life, Rutledge said.

Invasive plants such as bamboo were exterminated.

Celia Coyne/beautifulskybooks.com Soledad, of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ in Hornby, volunteers as a tree planter at Dallington Landing.

The asphalt roadway of Dallington Tce​ still exists beside the river, but will be dug out and a river edge walking and cycling path installed at some point.

“Over time, most redundant roads in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor will be removed or repurposed as walking/cycling connections,” Rutledge said.

At a recent tree planting event led by Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, participants sometimes found a hard layer of gravel with their shovels.

Rutledge said some underground infrastructure was abandoned in place.

Will Harvie/Stuff Human stuff at Dallington Landing.

Meanwhile, seven more “landings” are planned between the Avon Loop,​ near the CBD, and New Brighton.

The locations of these have not been finalised because the council wants to finish the City to Sea Pathway and then “see where the natural gathering points are”.

Landings, by the way, don’t necessarily include a constructed wharf or quay to encourage watercraft to land there.

There isn’t such a platform at Dallington, for example. Rather, there’s a short gravel and mud beach into which a kayak could be nosed.

Landings are defined as places that “provide connections to the river and that, depending on their location, may include bike and kayak hire, toilets, car parks, cafés and retail”.

All will have an “interaction with the river”.