People enter the Christ Church Cathedral for the first time since 2011

The first person to enter the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral since the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes wore a GoPro camera on his helmet to capture the moment.

A pair of restoration workers have become the first people to legally enter the Christ Church Cathedral in over a decade.

The major milestone in restoration of the earthquake-damaged cathedral took place on Tuesday morning, with one of the workers capturing the moment with a GoPro camera mounted on his safety helmet.

It was the first time people had legally entered the building since Urban Search and Rescue workers searched the building after the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

Site manager Gary Davidson of Naylor Love and senior engineer Pete Carney of Holmes Consulting were in the building for 10 minutes to assess any engineering or safety concerns before contractors started stabilisation of the columns in the cathedral’s nave.

Tom Cuthbert/Belmont The first two people to enter the Christ Church Cathedral since 2011 had to wear extensive safety gear.

Carney said he moved to New Zealand from the United States in September 2011.

“I had never been inside the cathedral until [Tuesday],’’ he said.

“It was a pretty unique way to enter the building for the first time.”

He said it was inspiring to finally enter a building he had been studying in drawings and computer models.

“It was a good refresher on the scale of what we are dealing with and it was an inspiration to continue working through the project.

“It was equal parts curiosity and a bit of excitement to finally get to this point of our stabilisation plan.

“A unique day at work, for sure.”

Project director Keith Paterson said people were able to safely enter the building because they had installed extensive steel support frames around the outside of the cathedral.

Tom Cuthbert/Belmont The two people inspected the columns ahead of stabilisation work.

“This is a significant and exciting moment for the project and stabilisation phase, which is now about 90% complete,’’ he said.

The cathedral columns were in better condition than expected, Paterson said.

“We were very happy with what we saw inside the Cathedral.

“There were no surprises, and in fact, some of the columns we inspected were in better condition than assumed. We can now confidently move forward and prepare the work plan for the next step in the project.”

The stabilisation phase of the cathedral restoration project will bring the building up to 34% of the new building standard, which will mean the building is no longer considered earthquake prone. That opens the way for restoration of the building to begin.