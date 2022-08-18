Christchurch mayoral hopefuls criticise Government's housing density rules

The candidates at Thursday's debate, from left: Sunita Gautam, Phil Mauger, John Miller, Peter Wakeman, Jake McLellan, Stephen McPaike, Alexandra Davids, and David Meates.

Housing density rules and Phil Mauger’s trench-digging antics featured in the first proper public debate between those wanting to be Christchurch’s next mayor.

Christchurch’s Inner City Neighbourhood Association and Victoria Neighbourhood Association co-hosted a well-mannered candidates Q&A session/quasi-debate at The George Hotel on Thursday evening.

It featured mayoral contenders Phil Mauger, David Meates and Peter Wakeman – as well as a handful of central ward council and community board candidates.

The debate, which lasted just over an hour, was well-mannered and featured no arguments or confrontations. Cycleways, tree cover, fiscal responsibility, trust in council, engagement with residents, and climate change were all broached.

Early on, Mauger relied on his notes and stumbled occasionally when he did. When he took questions from the floor, he spoke much more naturally and comfortably.

Meates was collected the entire time and never appeared flustered or caught off guard.

At one point, a resident asked about flooding on a road out to New Brighton, to which Mauger joked: “Some people would probably dig a trench” – a clear reference to the trench he dug to help with flooding in the area back in July 2020.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announce a law change that will allow landowners to build up to three storeys without resource consent. (First published October 2021)

He was fined for the incident. He did not have permission to do the work.

After that comment, Mauger went onto explain, with incredible detail, the $12.5 million worth of work the council was doing to alleviate flooding in the area.

When it was Meates’ turn to respond, he took aim at Mauger’s trench digging – reading a quote that included the words “action without vision is a nightmare”. He then added: “Doing workarounds is not an answer in itself.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Maugr with former councillor James Daniels, after they dug the controversial trench to help alleviate flooding.

Meates spoke about how the council needed to be accountable for delivering planned work.

Housing intensification – and losing tree cover and sunlight because of it – popped up several times during the evening too.

Mauger said he categorically did not support the Government’s new housing rules. He said they were imposed upon Christchurch.

Meates said he did not agree with the way the rules had been imposed without local government, but he supported intensification.

Christchurch City Council This is what the Christchurch City Council believes could happen because of the Government’s new rules.

Meates said the city’s population was going to grow by another 50,000 to 70,000 people and there needed to be a planned and coordinated way to handle it. Urban sprawl could not continue, he added.

Candidates were asked what they thought of unelected members being added to councils, in light of Parliament allowing two unelected members to be appointed to Environment Canterbury by Ngāi Tahu.

Jake McLellan, the People’s Choice central ward council candidate, said he thought the scenario was unlikely at the Christchurch City Council. He explained how Environment Canterbury had a different situation with mana whenua.

Mauger said he did not support unelected people being on councils and said he supported “one person, one vote” democracy. Mauger said he valued the relationship the city council has with Ngāi Tahu.

Meates said there had to be caution with how things are structured, but spoke of the importance of treaty obligations and working with mana whenua.

All candidates were asked if they had any anti-vaccine or anti-mandate links or views.

Mayoral candidate Peter Wakeman, who often spoke about getting more money from the Government, said he was unvaccinated.

All other candidates collectively answered “no” to having those views or links.