Firefighters still working on scrapyard fire that forced evacuations, sent flames six storeys high

Firefighters are still dampening down hotspots at a fire that engulfed up to 500 cars at a scrap metal yard in Christchurch.

The fire happened at National Steel on Garlands Rd, Woolston, about 8pm on Wednesday. Firefighters have been onsite throughout the night, trying to extinguish the blaze.

It was brought under control on Thursday, but firefighters remained there on Friday.

Garlands Rd has been closed since the blaze began, as firefighters needed to use hoses connected to water mains on the other side of the road from the fire.

On Thursday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Mike Bowden said it was a complex fire to extinguish.

“We’ve got to actually open up the big pile of cars to get enough water in there... There’s so much heat in the metal.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fire and Emergency staff continue to work at keeping the fire contained on Thursday morning.

About 10 residents were evacuated at the peak of the blaze.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

Vipan Garg, the managing director of National Steel, said he had never seen anything like it before. “They can't self-ignite.”

No-one was onsite when the blaze began. Garg said five or six people worked at the Gardlands Rd scrapyard.

Supplied The fire causes smoke to billow into the night sky in Christchurch on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Neighbouring resident Phil Campbell said he had raised concerns about the site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

Christchurch City Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said 14 complaints had been made about the yard in the past five years – mostly about noise – but none had been upheld.

Environment Canterbury had received seven complaints about dust, oil and stormwater concerns at the property since 2018.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Woolston resident Phil Campbell says he'd raised concerns about the amassing and crushing of cars at the National Steel site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

An investigation earlier this year found the site breached regional rules for discharging contaminants and stormwater, a spokesperson said. An abatement notice was issued.

The Tannery, a boutique mall across the road from the scrapyard with about 50 boutique retailers, had to remain closed while Garlands Rd was closed.