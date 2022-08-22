Christchurch City Council staff feel 'disempowered and undervalued', survey shows

Moves are being made to improve leadership and culture at the Christchurch City Council following a critical staff survey.

Almost 1500 of the council’s 2585 staff filled out the survey earlier this year and the biggest gripes are pay and how the council manages poor performance.

The results, released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, show 57% of respondents believe more pay would improve their job satisfaction.

Some 40% of staff wanted the council to better recognise or value workers, while 38% wanted more flexible work practices and 33% said good leaders would also help with satisfaction levels.

These same issues were highlighted in a 2021 staff survey.

The council’s 2021 Annual Report shows 584 council staff earn more than $100,000 a year. Some 1013 earn between $60,000 and $100,000 and 1087 earn under $60,000.

The council also decided in 2017 to pay its staff the living wage.

A comment featured in the survey said as an organisation the council did not empower and listen to staff.

It said the impression was given that the chief executive Dawn Baxendale and the executive leadership team did not trust staff.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale says the survey highlights some areas for improvement.

This resulted in senior leaders and manages getting involved in matters that could be carried out by competent staff at lower levels, making staff feel disempowered and undervalued.

Several staff have also left the organisation. In January it was reported that more than 400 staff had left in the past 12 months, an 85% increase on the previous year.

However, the news was not all bad, 62% said the council was a great place to work and 67% said they enjoyed working for the council.

Baxendale said she and the leadership team had taken the feedback seriously and were working on initiatives to improve in the areas that matter the most to staff.

“It is clear that there are some areas for improvement, including culture and leadership.”

Baxendale said the survey was designed to find out what staff thought about working at the council and understand how it can make the council a great place to work in.

“We’re fully committed to using the feedback to make improvements.”

As part of a “response plan” the council would be reviewing its remuneration framework and flexible working practices.

It would also be looking at how it operates the core leadership team, Baxendale said.

The survey follows the June release of a resident’s survey, which saw the council’s approval rating plunge to its lowest level in 15 years.

When asked to comment on the staff survey, mayoral contender and existing councillor Phil Mauger said he wanted elected members to have a better relationship with staff and be more accessible to them.

“I want to be nice and approachable.”

Another mayoral contender, David Meates, said people were frustrated with the ongoing politics of councillors.

He said it was important that councillors set the right tone to allow the organisation to flourish.

“If you’ve got councillors attacking the organisation that they’re responsible for governing, it does not help with the environment that needs to be created.”