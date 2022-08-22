Police trying to identify cyclist seriously injured after crash

The crash happened about 6.05pm on Sunday between a cyclist and car. (File photo)

Police are trying to identify a cyclist that was seriously injured after being hit by a car in central Christchurch on Sunday.

The crash happened about 6.05pm on Sunday between a cyclist and car.

Police have appealed to the public for help identifying the cyclist they describe as either Maori or Pasifika, with grey hair and a distinctive large white beard.

He is believed to be about 60 years old and of average build and height.

The cyclist was travelling east on Hereford St when the crash happened at the Fitzgerald Avenue intersection.

A police spokesperson said they have spoken to the motorist, but still want to speak with any witnesses to the crash.

St John attended the scene with one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles. The cyclist was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Anyone that might know who the cyclist is, or witnessed this crash, can contact Police on 105 and quote 220821/6712.