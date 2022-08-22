Father of three may have survived 150kph fog crash if he had worn seatbelt correctly, inquest finds

Police were called to Old West Coast Rd following the fatal crash in May 2019 (file image).

A dad of three who died when the car he was driving crashed into a concrete culvert late at night in foggy weather was not wearing his seatbelt correctly and had recently consumed a cocktail of drugs, an inquest found.

Howard Willis Case, 33, from Greymouth, was driving to Christchurch with two female friends, named as Jessie and Amber, on May 3, 2019.

Amber needed to take her children to their father in Christchurch, so offered for all of them to travel in her car, with Case driving.

They left after 3.30pm and arrived about 7pm, dropping off the children. At 10pm the three adults headed back to Greymouth. Case was again driving, Amber was in the front passenger seat and Jessie was in the seat behind her.

It was dark and became foggy with visibility limited to “about a metre ahead”, the coroner's report said.

Both women told police they were wearing their seatbelts. According to Amber, Case was wearing only the waist part of his seatbelt with the upper strap behind his back. She said he always wore his seatbelt that way.

Prior to the crash, Case drove at a speed of about 120kph, said Amber. Both women said they asked him to slow down.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The crash occurred north of Darfield, in Canterbury (file image).

They drove along Old West Coast Rd and around 8km north of Darfield approached a sweeping bend, close to Redmonds Rd.

The fog was “very heavy” just prior to the crash, said Amber. Case crossed the centre line and turned the steering wheel to get back, but he did so “too fast and drove off the left-hand side of the road”, she said.

Case drove into a concrete culvert. He died at the scene.

Senior Constable Aaron Tapp, of Canterbury Serious Crash Unit, said Case was partially ejected from the vehicle as it rolled and flew through the air, and he may have survived if he had been wearing his seatbelt correctly.

The car was also travelling at between 144kph and 150kph at the time, Tapp said.

Toxicology testing found Case had recently used methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), LSD and cannabis.

Case had three sisters, one of whom was his twin, the coroner’s report said. He grew up mostly on the West Coast, living in Greymouth, and played rugby league until he was 18. He stopped playing due to injuries he suffered in two car accidents.

In later years he moved between Greymouth and Nelson, working at meat works or with his father.

Case died of impact injuries to his head, brain and upper cervical spine, the inquest found.

Coroner Meenal Duggal said the manner of his death wa accidental.