Residents oppose University of Canterbury's plans for major new film hub

Canterbury University is planning to redevelop its Dovedale Campus into a digital screen campus.

Plans for a major $96 million education and film hub at the University of Canterbury have drawn opposition from nearby residents worried about increased traffic and the loss of green space.

The university wants to redevelop its 13 hectare Dovedale campus in Ilam into a screen hub for big budget commercial films, as well as independent productions and games.

The campus will have film studio space, editing and visual effects suites, recording spaces, a green screen facility and a motion capture studio.

The plans involve repurposing existing buildings and constructing a new film studio on the former sports fields.

The film studio would have a large backlot of approximately 10,000m² that would allow for filming and storing containers, trucks and trailers.

It would pave the way for the development of new university degrees, and the campus would become an educational, research and commercial operation.

But while the move has been welcomed and encouraged by many in Christchurch’s screen industry, nearby residents are not happy about the plan.

A number have written submissions opposing a resource consent application.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A major new film studio at the University of Canterbury could bring thousands of people and attract big-budget productions – but the plan has drawn the ire of nearby residents.

They are concerned that no additional parking will be set aside for the development, which at its peak could attract more than 2500 people on site at any one time.

Existing car parking on the wider campus would be used for the film studio, consent documents show.

Ilam and Upper Riccarton Residents’ Association said there appeared to be no plan related to the increased traffic.

It called for a plan for the surrounding neighbourhood to ensure all traffic would move efficiently and safely around the Dovedale campus.

Resident Teresa Smith​ said the scale of the building and activity were more industrial than commercial and education.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Film Director Simon Waterhouse is excited by the potential of a new studio special effects system. (Video first published January 2022)

The development would have a significant impact on the safety of pedestrians, she said, and place extra strain on a road already at maximum capacity, increasing road noise and fumes.

Larry Gordon and Carol Milnes​ said they had been assured that the Dovedale field would be reinstated as a sports field after having portable buildings on it for a number of years following the earthquakes.

“We were looking forward to a park-like outlook being reinstated,” they said.

“We are very disappointed to see the sports field being developed as a commercial light industrial operation in the midst of a residential area.”

The development has the support of economic development agency ChristchurchNZ, which also operates regional film office Screen CanterburyNZ.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Ali Adams​ said the development would strengthen and increase the city’s share of the national screen industry.

It would create new jobs within the sector and have a flow-on effect into other industries including transport, accommodation, catering and costume, she said.

The development would also help attract international students to the city by providing something for young creative minds that was not available elsewhere.

Campus programme director Andy Phelps said in January that the new facility could attract major feature film productions to Canterbury.

He said the university was funding it and would make back the investment over time with tuition dollars and the use of commercial spaces.

A decision on the consent will be made by commissioner David Mountfort following a hearing which was held on Tuesday.