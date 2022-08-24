Thousands of beers, hundreds of litres of soup at the ready as Christchurch prepares for first All Blacks game in six years

All Blacks coach Ian Foster showed NZ Rugby chief Mark Robinson his support and suggested the media have lost his family as readers and viewers.

The All Blacks will take to the field in the Garden City on Saturday for the first time in six years – and behind the scenes, hundreds of workers are preparing enough food and drink to fuel a “small army”.

A 20,300-strong crowd is expected at the Orangetheory Stadium in Addington to watch New Zealand take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Tickets were still available on Tuesday night, but the venue is preparing for a sell-out.

This includes permanent seating capacity of 17,000 and a temporary stand holding 3300 fans.

READ MORE:

* 'Really close to the action': First glimpse at Christchurch's $533m stadium

* Ratepayer-owned Venues Ōtautahi losing events to Te Pae

* Christchurch City Council-owned Vbase changes its name to Venues Ōtautahi



Canterbury rugby fans have been starved of live international action, with the last men’s test played in Christchurch in September 2016.

Since then, the size of the city’s temporary stadium has meant NZ Rugby has preferred to go to other venues around the country.

Saturday’s game comes after the All Blacks found their form against the Springboks in Johannesburg, beating them 35-23.

John Davidson/Photosport All Blacks captain Sam Cane, left, and Sam Whitelock during training in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The clash against Los Pumas will also be the first test of Ian Foster’s side since New Zealand Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell announced the embattled coach would be in charge through to the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023.

Among the Crusaders who look set to start on Saturday will be Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett and Richie Mo'unga.

As the All Blacks prepare for the clash, hundreds of hospitality workers are also gearing up for a busy night.

Caroline Harvie-Teare, chief executive of stadium owner Venues Ōtautahi, said preparations were well under way to ensure supporters are “kept well-fed and watered”.

“We’ll need around 400 staff to run this event,” she said.

The quantities of food involved are “staggering”, with three tonnes of Canterbury potatoes needed to make the 8000 servings of hot chips.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Black Ferns hammered the Australia Wallaroos at Orangetheory Stadium last Saturday, but the All Blacks haven’t played in Christchurch since 2016.

Around 2000 hot dogs, 5000 chicken and chorizo empanadas and 1500 beef burger patties will also be cooked.

“Add to that 30,000 New Zealand beers and 20,000 pre-mixed drinks, and you’ve got enough to fuel a small army,” Harvie-Teare said.

Those in the corporate suites will begin the evening with 2800 canapés, before moving on to 400 litres of organic pumpkin soup, 350 duck breasts, 50 sides of salmon, 300kg of beef rib, 1400 pickled cucumbers and 700 loaves of rīwai (potato) bread.

John Davidson/Photosport All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett during training in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

Harvie-Teare said the game would have a positive flow-on effect to local businesses as Venues Ōtautahi procures over 80% of all food and beverage from the Canterbury region.

“Not only does that mean fresher quality and lower shipping costs, it brings a direct economic benefit to the region and also our guests and clients get to experience the wonderful produce of our region.

“Cantabrians love their rugby, so it’s fantastic to once again play host to our national team.”