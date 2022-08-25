Call to publicise 'radical initiatives' of draft transport plan branded an 'election stunt'

Christchurch’s draft transport plan directs the city council to prioritise public transport on the road.

Plans for supposedly “new and radical” transport initiatives in Christchurch – such as congestion charges and road tolls – could be made public despite city council staff wanting to keep them under wraps.

At the behest of councillor Aaron Keown and mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger, city councillors will on Thursday vote on whether to publicly release the draft Christchurch Transport Plan.

But another councillor has labelled the move an “election stunt” and accused the two of “scaremongering”.

City council staff acknowledge they have no grounds to withhold the controversial document, but have told councillors they want to keep it private for now, as they fear it could be taken out of context if released.

Keown and Mauger say people need to be aware of the plan’s contents before the upcoming local body election because it has “new and radical initiatives”.

Mauger claimed the plan was taking the city “towards no cars of any sort”.

STUFF Work first began on Riccarton Rd in September 2016. It's finally expected to be done by the end of February.

But Mike Davidson, who chairs the council’s urban development and transport committee and a working group of councillors overseeing the plan, said there was a risk of confusing the public as the “working draft” could change before it was finalised.

However, he said releasing it was an opportunity to show that the council was committed to making transport safe, low-carbon, productive and healthy.

Davidson said Keown and Mauger’s move was nothing more than an election stunt designed to create division and a negative attitude towards the council.

The plan was not about removing cars, he said, but about creating choice.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown says the new transport plan is being used to discourage people from using cars.

Davidson refuted any claims the council was anti-car and pointed out it had not removed any roads, apart from the ones that had been closed to make way for the stadium and the convention centre.

“The plan itself is trying to make Christchurch have a transport system that works for the benefit of the people and the environment.”

The transport plan is a 30-year strategy to reduce transport emissions, support growth, make streets safe and keep people healthy. It will replace a plan developed in 2012.

Road transport makes up about third of the city’s entire carbon emissions, according to a 2020 study.

The draft transport plan directs the council to look at the feasibility of congestion charging, low traffic zones, and additional parking levies.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Fellow city councillor Mike Davidson says it would be unusual to replace the draft plan, but it’s an opportunity to show the council is committed to safe, low-carbon, productive and healthy transport.

It also directs the council to prioritise public transport on the road, improve the cycling environment, and introduce lower speed limits around activity centres, like shopping malls.

The plan has been in the works for about two years, overseen by eight city councillors – Davidson, Pauline Cotter, Celeste Donovan, Anne Galloway, Sara Templeton, Andrew Turner, Mauger and Keown.

Davidson pointed out that Mauger had been to just three of the working group’s nine meetings.

He believed it was disingenuous for Mauger to call out the plan when he had the ability to actively be involved in it but had chosen not to attend most of its meetings.

“That is not leadership. Scaremongering is also not leadership.”

Mauger said it would have been pointless to attend the meetings because decisions had already been made.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger is backing Keown’s bid to get the draft plan released.

“You sit there and go, ‘well there’s no point saying I don’t agree with this’ because you’d be overridden.”

The public were supposed to have a say on the plan before this year’s local body elections, but earlier this year the eight councillors decided to delay that as there was not enough time for consultation and hearings before the election.

People will now get a say on the plan early next year.

Keown said the plan was being used to discourage people from using cars and “voters need to know if the candidates they are voting for support the proposed changes or not”.

He claimed the plan would not help the environment.

Mauger and Keown have previously criticised how much the council spends on bus lanes and cycleways.

In a written memo provided to councillors John Higgins, the council’s planning and consents boss, and transport boss, Lynette Ellis, said the plan was in “a near-completed draft form”.

It required further consultation with mana whenua, they said.

The pair said one risk of releasing the plan now was that parts could be “presented out of context”.

Still, they acknowledged “there are no applicable grounds for withholding” the draft plan.

“Council staff preference is to not release the draft plan outside a planned engagement process that is supported by good communications and the provision of a clear process for people to provide feedback,” Higgins and Ellis wrote.

Councillors had three options regarding the plan – they could not release it, release it with disclaimers about it being a draft, or release a summary of the plan, they said.