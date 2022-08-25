Central Christchurch mall South City loses The Warehouse

The Warehouse store at South City mall in Christchurch is to close after 23 years.

Christchurch’s only central city outlet of The Warehouse is to close its doors in the South City mall next week.

The Warehouse has been an anchor tenant of the Colombo St mall since 1999.

Its last day of trading will be Sunday, September 4.

A sign at the front of the store informs customers of the upcoming closure. There are also signs on emptied shelves giving the locations of other Warehouse stores where missing items can be found.

A Warehouse spokesperson said they had made the difficult decision to close the store when the lease ended, and were working to redeploy staff.

The Warehouse has five suburban stores in Christchurch, and five others elsewhere in Canterbury. It is understood some South City staff have jobs at other Warehouse outlets.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF/Stuff South City mall opened in 1990.

South City mall, which opened in 1990, has about 35 tenants including shops and food outlets.

The Warehouse has the biggest premises, followed by Chemist Warehouse which opened in mid-2020 in the space vacated when the New World supermarket reopened over the road. Other major tenants include Whitcoulls, McDonald’s, and Subway.

The mall has about seven premises either empty or occupied by pop-ups.

South City is owned by the Stirling family of Milton, Otago. Terrence Stirling said they were in negotiations with potential new tenants for the mall, but it was too early to give details.

“We’ve got lots of plans. In the last couple of months probably four or five options have turned up, mostly with larger retailers.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the location.”

Supplied South City mall has several vacancies, but its owners say they are talking to potential new tenants.

The Stirlings bought the mall from Christchurch property investor John Butterfield for $50 million in 2018. Butterfield had paid $34m for it in 2010.

The family also owns the Rebel Sport store across the road.

Nikki Loos, manager of the Athena Books shop in the mall, said business slowed when New World closed but had picked up again when Chemist Warehouse opened.

She expected another downturn when The Warehouse goes.

“We like the shop we are in, it’s a good location. But it’s always a concern when a major anchor tenant leaves.

“We are a bit unsure how Christmas will go. I’m sure things will be good again when the space gets filled.”

The Warehouse has about 90 stores nationwide. It is part of the Warehouse Group, which also owns Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7, and retail websites TheMarket and 1-day. The group has annual sales of about $3 billion.