Appeal denied in lengthy Crown battle over rocks fallen from cliffs onto property

Steven Young on his Redcliffs property in 2012 after the Canterbury earthquakes.

A Christchurch man has lost the latest round in a David and Goliath-style battle against the Government over ongoing rockfall on his Redcliffs property – but he has not conceded defeat.

As a result of the 2010-11 Canterbury earthquakes, an estimated 30,000 tonnes of rocks and debris tumbled from cliff-top land onto Steven Young’s property. The Crown later red-zoned and bought the land above Young’s.

His property was also red-zoned, but he turned down two offers from the Crown to buy it, saying they were too low.

In early 2017 Young launched a lawsuit against the Crown, seeking remediation or compensation, which could have cost it $7 million.

The High Court sided with the Crown against Young in 2019. He has now lost after challenging that ruling through the Court of Appeal.

In its recently released decision, the Court of Appeal judges said they were conscious that the judgment would “come as a considerable disappointment to Mr Young”.

Stuff Fallen rocks on Steven Young’s property after the earthquakes.

“But the responsibility of the Crown for literally what has befallen the land began only on its acquisition of the adjacent properties.

“It does not reach back, requiring the Crown to make good what occurred in the 2010-11 earthquakes sequence,” they said.

“In that context, the Crown’s responsibility for the continuing rockfall risk to the already gravely impaired land owned by Mr Young was met by the [buyout] offer it remade in 2017.”

On Sunday, Young said the issue was ongoing, and his legal team was considering its options following the ruling. He did not wish to comment further.

His legal case argued that the Crown had breached its duty of care as a neighbour. He claimed its lack of action to prevent ongoing rockfalls caused a nuisance and interfered with his enjoyment of his land.

SUPPLIED The Court of Appeal upheld the High Court ruling in Steven Young’s lawsuit against the Crown.

He previously ran the property as a wedding and event venue with guest accommodation.

Young’s two-hectare site contained three of his own houses at the time of the earthquakes, as well as two he had sold to other people and later bought back. He had been waiting to subdivide the land at the time of the quakes.

The Crown buyout offer was for $2.08m and would have entitled Young to keep the insurance proceeds on his houses.

He wanted the High Court to instruct the Government to remediate the rockfall problem and pay him damages. The court estimated this would cost $7m if he was fully successful in his claims.

The 2019 High Court judgment agreed the Crown’s red zone buyout offer had been low, but it said Young’s suggested protection plan was neither practical nor cost-effective.

The remediation he sought would have involved 13,600m³ of earthworks, removing 56,800m³ of fallen debris, building a 300m-long, 5m-high bund, and seeking a council plan change to allow the work to be done.

The Court of Appeal decision awarded costs against Young for the appeal hearing.

He has been allowed an extension of time to appeal against the original $329,000 in costs awarded against him last year following the High Court hearing.

Young also ran into a disagreement with authorities over a second Redcliffs property he bought across the road after the earthquakes.

When the Ministry of Education accidentally built the new Redcliffs School next door to his land too high, Young said it would affect his building plans and reduce his sun and privacy.

He wanted the ministry to either modify the building or buy his property and reimburse design costs.

However, an independent commissioner said the effects of the design error on Young’s property were minor, and the school building was signed off as compliant.