New transport vision will 'make alternatives to the car more attractive'

City leaders have developed a draft 30-year strategy to reduce Christchurch’s transport emissions, support growth, make streets safe and keep people healthy.

Fewer free car parks, lower speed limits, congestion charges, putting cyclists first at intersections, and having neighbourhoods designed around biking and walking.

These are just some ideas that may come to fruition in the next 30 years as part of a new vision for Christchurch, according to an unfinished draft transport plan released by the city council on Thursday.

Its aim is to slash carbon emissions and make the city safer.

The plan says that can be done by getting people out of cars and onto buses, bikes and footpaths, options that it would ensure are made much more attractive.

It calls for some intersections to be redesigned to prioritise cyclists, along with the introduction of traffic lights that turn green when buses approach, so that trips are made quicker.

The plan – which could change before the public get a say on it next year – has already proven divisive among city leaders, most of whom are vying for re-election in October.

STUFF Work first began on Riccarton Rd in September 2016. It's finally expected to be done by the end of February.

Councillor Aaron Keown and mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger led a charge to release the plan publicly because they think the ideas are radical.

The pair expected their call for its release to be met with opposition, but councillors on the other side of the political spectrum backed doing so – saying they wanted residents to see just how committed the council is to reducing emissions.

“There is no smoking gun, it’s not radical,” said Sara Templeton, who chairs the council’s sustainability committee.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Aaron Keown, with the help of Phil Mauger, led the charge to get the draft plan released.

Simon Kingham, chief science adviser to the Ministry of Transport and a professor of geography at the University of Canterbury, peer reviewed the plan.

He said it was neither radical nor anti-car.

“The plan is trying to make alternatives to the car more attractive. Not everyone wants to drive everywhere, but a lot of people feel they have no choice.”

Kingham said some aspects were pretty easy to do while others, such as congestion charges, were probably years away.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sara Templeton says the plan is not radical.

There are 39 wide-ranging actions outlined in the draft plan.

One calls for greater investment in public transport, above the $76 million already planned by the council for the next decade.

Another calls for trialling “modal filters” – features that are placed in a street and only allow cyclists, not cars, to travel through.

The plan also proposes redesigning certain intersections to prioritise cyclists. While some are already forgiving, the plan states: “We need to go further and put cyclists first in our design process.”

supplied Transport in Christchurch is being reimagined so that reliance on cars is reduced over the coming decades.

Half of all crashes involving cyclists occur at intersections.

A handful of actions relate to the central city. One involves expanding the 30kph speed zone to the entire area inside the four avenues while, another prioritises pedestrians and cyclists in its civic spaces.

Parking is featured throughout too. The plan calls for the implementation of “parking pricing” – either through meters or a levy on private parking spaces, which would increase the cost of parking – to encourage people to use other forms of transport.

Free parking needs to be located in the right places, the plan says, such as “next to parks and green spaces outside the central city”.

The plan also outlines the council’s aspiration for no free on-street parking in the central city. The vast majority of on-street central city parking spaces are currently free.

Introducing a congestion charge or road toll is discussed in the plan, but this is a longer-term option.

“There is much work for us to do in the initial years to understand what type of road pricing policy is suitable,” the plan says.

Supplied The thicker, darker lines show major cycleway routes planned for Christchurch, while the lighter, thinner lines show minor cycleways.

Lowering speed limits is a more immediate priority. In many cases the default 50kph for urban roads is not appropriate, the plan says.

In 2020, just 27% of speed limits in Christchurch were considered safe by the council.

It wants that number to increase to 70% by 2030, and says doing so would prevent about 12 deaths and serious injuries every year.

Another proposal is to create “low traffic zones” – areas where streets prioritise walking and cycling.

By encouraging slower movement in these streets, people will rely less on cars because they would “no longer be the more obvious or convenient travel choice,” the plan says.

The cost and timing of all these plans would be decided during development on the council’s 10-year budget, something it only does every three years.

The next such budget will be developed in 2024.