Health boss turned mayoral candidate David Meates strives for a 'vibrant, forward-thinking' city

Christchurch mayoral candidate David Meates reveals why he is running for mayoralty and what his plans for the city are.

In three weeks Christchurch residents will start deciding who they want to lead the city council for the next three years. Eleven hopefuls are vying for the mayoralty. This week we feature two who have emerged as frontrunners – current councillor Phil Mauger and former health board boss David Meates. Next week we feature the remaining nine candidates.

TINA LAW finds out why former health board boss David Meates wants to become Christchurch’s next mayor.

Before this year, David Meates had never had any aspirations to be mayor.

For 12 years, he led one of Christchurch’s biggest organisations – the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) – often dealing with politicians, but he never considered becoming one himself.

It was only when the 61-year-old started getting calls from a range of people asking him to stand that he started to seriously think about it.

“My initial thought was ‘that is not really me’ but they were reasonably persistent and consistent.”

They wanted a serious, credible contender to run against Phil Mauger, who launched his campaign a year ago.

Meates did not name who “they” were, but one of them was almost certainly former Christchurch mayor Garry Moore, who is on Meates’ campaign team.

After much thought, Meates decided to give the mayoralty a go, even though his friends think he is mad to do so.

It appears the opportunity to “help guide the city” and “navigate its next story” was just too good to pass up.

“Christchurch has so much potential and opportunity.”

Meates says he has, at times, been frustrated with the pace and speed at which things are being done within council.

“You can either sit on the side and grumble about things or if you really want to change how things are done you need to be at the table.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayoral candidate David Meates wants to restore trust and confidence in the council.

“I’d love to see this place be everything it can be – a vibrant, forward-thinking city that is confident about who it is and what it is.”

Meates has just spent nine months working in the United Kingdom as a specialist health systems adviser.

He arrived back in his hometown of Christchurch at the beginning of July and immediately went into campaign mode. He has a lot of catching up to do – Mauger had an 11-month head start on the campaign trail.

Meates took the UK job after resigning suddenly from the CDHB in 2020 amid tension between senior managers and the health board.

Christchurch’s next mayor has a big job ahead.

The council has just clocked up its lowest approval rating in 15 years, with just 42% of 7038 residents surveyed being satisfied with the council’s performance.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Meates on the campaign trail on Wednesday with supporter Garry Moore (middle) meeting with Aranui Community Trust manager Rachael Fonotia (right) and case manager Alana Hema.

The same survey showed only 25% were happy with ratepayers’ influence on decision-making, and just 31% believed the council made decisions in the best interests of the city.

Staff are disgruntled too. A recently released staff survey found many were feeling “disempowered and undervalued”.

Meates seems like a man who relishes a challenge.

In fact, he says he finds challenges enticing, even after spending a decade working in an environment where disasters became almost commonplace.

During his tenure at CDHB, now known as Te Whatu Ora Canterbury, Meates dealt with the aftermath of earthquakes, which severely damaged its facilities, the mosque massacre and the Whakaari White Island eruption.

He led what he describes as the largest health infrastructure building programme in the country, following the 2010-11 earthquakes.

He was in charge of building new hospitals and health facilities in Greymouth, Ashburton, Akaroa, Rangiora and Kaikōura, and at Burwood and Christchurch hospitals.

Meates was a popular boss at the health board, with staff saying he built a “can do” culture, demonstrated “true leadership” and “transformed” the organisation during his tenure.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff CDHB staff form a guard of honour when Meates left the organisation in 2020.

On his last day at the health board hundreds of people lined Oxford Tce to form a guard of honour, clapping as he left.

He hopes to bring some of that “can do” culture to the council and wants to restore residents’ trust and confidence, which is his top election policy, but exactly how is he going to do that?

It starts at the top, with councillors, he says.

“It doesn’t help when we have councillors undermining or attacking the same organisation they are in charge of governing.

“It’s so easy to attack and undermine.”

Politics

Meates says he hears all the time from residents who are fed up with the “petty politics” happening around the council table and councillors arguing and point scoring amongst themselves.

He believes the community wants the council to make decisions in the city’s best interest, rather than along political lines.

When it comes to politics, Meates repeatedly insists he has no political leanings, even though he is clearly supported by the left.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayoral candidates Phil Mauger, left, and Meates have similar policies, but the difference lies in how they intend to achieve these goals.

Moore is on his team because he is an experienced campaigner, Meates says.

He is quick to point out he deliberately has a diverse group of people from across all political leanings on his campaign team.

“To be truly independent you’ve got to have diversity around you and diversity of thought. You don’t get that by saying ‘I’m either this or that’.

“People seem desperate to put me into a political box.

“I know people find it hard to believe, but I honestly have no political leanings. I have always taken the view you need to work with whoever is there.”

Policies

Meates has seven key policies, including restoring trust and confidence in the council and reconnecting and engaging with all communities.

He wants Christchurch to become New Zealand’s first carbon-neutral city. He wants a city that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Rates must be spent wisely and the city needs to be accessible with good infrastructure and be a place for business and innovation to thrive.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Meates, pictured here speaking at social housing forum at Oxford Terrace Baptist Church on Wednesday, wants the city’s cycleway programme to be completed.

These are all lofty, admirable goals and are remarkably similar to Mauger’s election policies. The difference will be in how they intend to achieve these goals.

While both candidates look quite similar, in that they are men aged in their 60s, they have completely different approaches.

Meates is more of a strategic big thinker. If he sees a problem, he certainly won’t be grabbing the first digger he sees and fixing it.

He is probably more likely to get to the root of the issue and come up with plan after hearing advice from several people.

Big issues

His views on some of the big issues facing the city at the moment, feed directly into many of his policies.

The cycleway programme needs to be completed, he says, because people need safe viable alternatives to cars.

Housing intensification is needed to cater for population growth, but the Government’s one-size-fits-all approach will not work for Christchurch, Meates says.

What the city needs is a well-thought-out approach, which focuses intensification around public transport routes and major shopping areas.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Meates says you can either grumble about things or get a seat around the table to try and change things.

Meates is not a fan of how the Three Waters reform is being rolled out and while he believes something needs to be done to address the underinvestment in infrastructure across the country, the Government’s approach is not the right one, he says.

Climate change is a massive issue and Meates is worried the council is moving too slowly to address the issues.

“Climate change is here and in 2019 they (the council) declared a climate change emergency … if it’s an emergency we are moving at glacial speed.”

He wants the council to work directly with communities to show them how they can benefit from making changes that will reduce carbon emissions.

The city is also in the unique situation of having a 600-hectare red zone, which could be used to help the city become carbon-neutral.

Meates wants to speed up the red zone development plan.

He has views on how to pay for the $200 million stadium cost overrun and is vehemently against selling the family silver to do it.

His opponent, Mauger wants to sell the former Red Bus yard on the corner of Moorhouse and Fitzgerald avenues and the land that the temporary Orangetheory stadium is on to help pay for it.

Meates wants to keep a hold of it, however, both candidates’ end points are the same. They both want it developed into housing.

Meates has other ideas about how the city can pay for the stadium. While he does not want to sell any of the city’s assets, like the airport or Lyttelton Port, he believes there are ways to leverage those assets to free up cash.

But he wants to make it absolutely clear he does not support even a partial sell off of shares.

“I’m really just saying there are some alternative funding options that require a different way of thinking that is not about continuing to pose rates increases on the city for the sake of the stadium.”

Who is Meates?

While Meates is well-known to many as the CDHB boss, some people in the city have never heard of him before.

He was born and raised in Christchurch and has eight sisters and one brother. He attended St Bede’s College and gained a degree in agricultural science at the University of Canterbury.

He and his wife, Julie, have three children aged in their 20s. The couple own their family home in Burnside, Christchurch and a rental property in Hawke’s Bay. Their son Ben works for a non-government organisation in Iraq.

His father Bill and uncle Kevin Meates were both All Blacks. Bill Meates was one of three All Blacks who were instrumental in stopping the All Blacks 1967 tour of South Africa.

“He stood up against apartheid when that was not the prevailing view in New Zealand.”

The impact of that stance really hit home, when David Meates got talking to an African professor while on a course at Oxford University in the UK. The professor told Meates he had a picture of his father on his bedroom wall.

While Meates is in no doubt he can win this election to take a seat at the head of the council table, ultimately the people of Christchurch will make that decision on October 8.