A city paralysed: Remembering Christchurch's 'big snow' 30 years after the devastating dump

Snow covers Colombo Street in Christchurch during the big snow of August 1992. This image, taken by deputy illustrations editor Dave Wethey, graced the front page of The Press and was used internationally.

The snow arrived silently during the night, and when the people of Christchurch woke on the morning of August 28, 1992, it was to an unrecognisable white landscape.

Dubbed “the big snow”, it was the heaviest snowfall in three decades.

“Christchurch teetered on the brink of disaster yesterday as the worst snowstorm in 30 years first paralysed the city, then caused widespread flooding,” The Press reported a day later.

But early in the morning there were no signs in the city of the devastation to follow.

Di Keenan/Stuff Former illustrations editor at The Press Dave Wethey and Teri the 1955 Land Rover he restored and used to drive around Christchurch to take photos during the "big snow" of 1992.

The Press deputy illustrations' editor at the time, Dave Wethey,​ was up early and preparing for a fun and action-filled day out.

With no 4WD vehicles available at The Press he would have to rely on Teri – a 1955 Series One Land Rover he had recently restored to get around. But Teri was “embarrassingly” sitting in the snow, on axle stands, with the rear differential out.

By 8am he had re-installed the differential, prepared for the day and was heading off to pick up police reporter Di Keenan.

Julianne Myers/Stuff Colombo Street and Hereford Street corner looking east.

At Keenan’s home the snow was so deep she couldn’t get a car out of the garage. The phones and the power were out as heavy snow had brought down lines.

“Dave just turned up at my door and said we were ready to go. I abandoned my children and husband in a house with no power and went to work.”

Their first stop was The Press office in Cathedral Square, and Keenan attempted to walk to the nearby police station.

Staff Photographer/Stuff The Christchurch hill suburb of Hillsborough covered in snow in August 1992.

“We were up to our knees in snow. The city was paralysed. I couldn’t even walk to the police station.”

The pair were sent to the hill suburbs where the snow was said to be a metre thick – and thicker higher up.

Wethey was looking for an image that would encapsulate the day – maybe something with snow groomers clearing streets as people watched on.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Cars at the Sign of the Takahe in Christchurch’s Port Hills were all but buried.

But 10 minutes into the day he stopped on Colombo St in Sydenham and snapped an easy image of walkers and cars sharing the snow-covered road.

“That photo ended up going international,” he said.

“I never thought that picture would be it and was surprised when I got back to the office to find that it had been decided on for the front page.”

Dave Wethey/Stuff Mountain bikers on Dyers Pass Road who rode to the Sign of Takahe in snow.

They headed up the hills and dragged cars out of gutters, even rescuing a trapped police car, working their way to the Sign of the Takahe, where the snow was well over a metre deep.

It was an enjoyable day out for a start, he said.

Schools were closed, and it was an adventure for many.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Evacuating homes by army truck due to flooding in Waimea Terrace.

“We never found anyone in any trouble or distressed. I don’t know if that was just Cantabrians.”

But things changed during the day as the realisation arrived that the snow was going to melt and the Avon and Heathcote rivers were going to flood.

Soon the army was involved, evacuating those in flood-prone areas.

Annette Dew/Stuff A West Melton farmer tries to revive a frozen lamb, as hungry sheep jostle for feed.

There were also warnings that the snow was having dire consequences for farmers across Canterbury.

It was spring, lambing was well under way, and they came across farmers on Banks Peninsula who had lost their cows in the snow.

“They didn’t know where the cows were, and we couldn’t see anything. It was heartbreaking,” Keenan said.

David Alexander/Stuff Jeff Cridge, a shepherd on a Sheffield farm, shifting 900 shorn ewes during the snow storm.

Reporters in the newsroom were gathering more information from the rural areas they could not physically reach. It was later reported that more than a million sheep had died.

Niwa hydrological forecasting scientist Jono Conway said the region has had other big snow events since then, but the odds are stacked against it happening again because of climate change.

“The fact that the atmosphere as a whole is warming, and warmer temperatures mean less snow is likely to fall.”

John Cosgrove/Stuff Police cautiously surveying road conditions north of Waipara Junction in August 1992 after heavy snow and blizzard conditions closed State Highway 1.

However, climate change also means the likelihood of extreme weather events is increasing, such as the rain observed this winter across New Zealand.

“We are getting hints of that. This year we’ve had some pretty heavy rain in Christchurch. It’s been a wet winter.”

With cold air below such as system, it will turn to snow, he said.

Thirty years after the event, Wethey is living in Queenstown and still taking photos of snow. “I can’t stop it,” he says.

Annette Dew/Stuff Lou Adler, of Wattle Drive, propped up a power pole with three ladders during the snow storm.

Teri was runner-up in a 1995 competition to find the best old Land Rover in the country. She is now owned by a collector in the United States.

Keenan says that day in 1992, which started out as “very pretty”, was one she would never forget.

“I’ve been through a lot of disasters in Christchurch, but it is one I’ll always remember because of the heartbreak for the farming community and because the city was just paralysed.”