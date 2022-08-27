Phil Mauger - who styles himself as the 'people's councillor' - on a 'different' form of leadership and cutting down bureaucracy

Phil Mauger, who is standing for the mayoralty of Christchurch, talks about his aspirations for the city.

In three weeks Christchurch residents will start deciding who they want to lead the city council for the next three years. Eleven hopefuls are vying for the mayoralty. This week we feature two who have emerged as frontrunners - current councillor Phil Mauger and former health board boss David Meates. Next week we feature the remaining nine candidates.

STEVEN WALTON discovers what city councillor Phil Mauger wants to do if he wins the mayoral chains in October.

In a north Christchurch subdivision, residents just want another way out.

A 50m stretch of dirt separates the southern end of their massive subdivision from Mairehau Rd. For years, a road extension and a signalised intersection have been planned, but it is yet to come to fruition – much to the frustration of residents.

Cue Phil Mauger – the man who goes to the coal face to try to solve problems.

Mauger was out in the subdivision this week, joined by his good friend and Burwood council candidate Kelly Barber.

One of those exasperated residents, Lyn Bunn, welcomed the pair into her home, which she bought two years ago thinking the road work was imminent.

Steven Walton/Stuff Council candidate Kelly Barber (left) and mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger met with frustrated Prestons resident Lyn Bunn this week.

“We can't seem to get a solution,” Bunn tells them (though the council says it is working with the developers to find a solution).

Not having a timeline is what is getting to Bunn, and she says she feels thrown away and ignored by the council.

Many Christchurch residents, especially those in the east, have similar frustrations.

They feel the council spends on the nice-to-haves while neglecting real issues. The council’s approval rating across the whole city is now at its lowest point in 15 years.

Google Maps/Screenshot Residents in Preston’s want this road extended out to Mairehau Rd, giving them another way out of their massive subdivision.

Regaining residents’ trust and “getting stuff done” is Phil Mauger’s election mantra.

He says he can achieve this through his “different style” of leadership, one that is more connected with people and cuts out convoluted process.

“Try and get the wheels of bureaucracy freed up a little bit,” he says. “You’ll never do away with it, but free it up a little bit to make life easier for everyone.”

In Bunn’s road situation, Mauger says there might be reasonable excuses why it cannot be built.

“But if you can’t sit down around a table and thrash something out in a reasonable amount of time ... that’s daft to me.”

“You’ve got to be able to do things quicker.”

The Phil Mauger style

Politically, Mauger is a centrist who leans right – yet he took inspiration this week from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when he explained what sort of leader he wanted to be.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting a family in Nelson following flooding there last week.

“Look at the likes of say the flooding in Nelson ... The prime minister was there looking at it on the coal-face, and I want to be able to do that sort of thing,” he says. “[I want to] get out there and go to the community boards or go to the chairs and say, ‘show me what’s causing you grief in your area’.

“A lot of the time, the people are just so pleased to see someone there.”

Regaining the trust of ratepayers is among Mauger’s key policies. He pointed out how former mayor Garry Moore used to sit in the square on a Friday afternoon and be available to residents. “[I want to] try something like that,” he says.

But can Mauger get round to every resident, and see every problem firsthand?

“You cannot fix everything,” he admits, “and that’s something that will come home very clear to me very quickly.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger wants to regain the trust of ratepayers.

This is why he is promising to set up an in-house roving fix-it crew – a group who just go around the city and fix up footpaths. A recent survey found just 27% of people were happy with the state of the city’s pavements.

“Tree root buggering the footpath? Just fix it, don’t ask,” Mauger says of the proposed crew.

“People would be happy, they’d walk outside [their home] and they’d say ‘ah, I’m getting this fixed, that’s what I pay my rates for’.”

The populist

Mauger has shot to stardom since he was first elected to the council three years ago.

This week, as he strode into a Fendalton cafe, he was greeted excitedly by a patron who greeted him as“Mr Mayor”.

Hearts are won by his coal-face, no-nonsense style – as well as the ideas he always seems to have. Who could forget the trench he dug to fix flooding back in 2019, which eventually earned him a $300 fine?

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff This billboard went up after Mauger dug his trench in 2019, which landed him in hot water with the council.

This election, Mauger has thrown all his eggs in one basket – he is not standing as a councillor, so if he doesn’t win the mayoralty he’s out in the wilderness.

But Mauger says he hasn’t met anyone he does not feel popular with.

“This will be a target for someone now, but I’ve never been absolutely nailed, anywhere,” he says. “You just go along and say, ‘look, how can I help you?’”

Right now he is trying to fix a lake out in Prestons filled with a green duck weed. He built a contraption on a small boat to try and clear the weed away, but it’s still there.

Mauger’s ideas tend to be quite left-field.

This week, he saw some under-construction community houses when he attended a debate. He then began enthusiastically questioning if the design could be reused for a piece of bare land owned by the council’s housing trust.

Phil Mauger/Supplied Phil Mauger in his boat trying to clear away the green duck weed that sits on top of a lake in Preston’s.

He is also proposing planting a million trees on the Brooklands red zone land.

While his ideas tend to sound good, they do not always work out.

In April, he wanted to ease the putrid east Christchurch stench by spraying the material causing the smell with a mix of bleach and water from his fire truck tanker.

While it sounded great, his council colleague Melanie Coker – who has a PhD in biochemistry – later warned it could cause even more hazardous chemicals to form.

“Sometimes a quick ‘fix’ can make matters worse,” she said.

The money

Mauger is serious about reining in spending at the council – and he knows he will need support to do that.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mauger wanted to spray bleach on the stinky wastewater plant, but a council colleague pointed it out it could have made things worse.

This is why he has endorsed 13 “like-minded” candidates running for council – and made a financial donation to four of them.

The council is facing an 8.5% rate rise in 2025 and Mauger says he will go “line-by-line” through the council’s billion-dollar budget to find savings, if elected.

While this was done last year, Mauger claims it did not go far enough. “When it was announced we got to [the target] everybody said, ‘we’re going to go home’... I go, ‘hang on a minute, let’s keep going’.”

Mauger is convinced there are savings to be made.

He has repeatedly suggested deferring street upgrades for Gloucester St, Rolleston Ave and the roads around the future stadium – work that would collectively cost about $30 million. He also says the council spends too much on cycleways.

“Before I came to council, I would’ve spent a million dollars on something very rarely. And you get in there and it’s a million for this, and ‘oh, we’ve got a blowout of a million’,” he says. “It just flows off your tongue and it’s very scary.”

Mauger did, however, support spending an extra $200m on the stadium.

Many left-leaning councillors dispute his savings claims and are fearful services will be cut.

They believe the city has saved what it can.

Councillor Mike Davidson said earlier this year that “massive service cuts” were required to significantly reduce rates.

Changes at council

Mauger admits he needs to learn a bit more about governance.

“Working for myself, I’ve only ever been on one board, and that’s mine,” he says.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Phil Mauger’s grandson Max, 2, enjoyed joining in with the Stuff interview.

He relinquished control of the family company about a year ago and is now on a handful of boards – including the Otautahi Community Housing Trust, Transwaste and Ngā Hau E Whā national marae.

While he says he has learnt a lot, Mauger clearly still wants some traits of a family-owned company introduced at the council.

He wants to get to know staff better and make their jobs easier. He is concerned by the increased turnover.

“I don’t want to intimidate people, I want to talk to them about what their kids are up to,” he says. Mauger says if employees feel happy with how he comes across, they will be happier in their work.

He also wants to cut through any hurdles staff have.

In one example, he says too many new houses need a resource consent because of an outdated limit on how much soil can be taken from the site – so he wants to bump up the limit.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Phil Mauger speaking at at the Oxford Terrace Baptist Church this week with his main mayoral rival, David Meates.

He also wants to cut the time staff spend giving briefings or attending meetings with councillors.

“The meetings just seem to drag on forever, and we hear briefing after briefing,” he says.

“Sometimes you go, ‘this is like watching paint dry’. If we can cut down the amount of meetings we have, or the length of meetings ... staff have more time to do things.”

Will he win?

Mauger has been running his campaign for well over a year now.

He has a team of about five behind him, he says, but isn’t naming names – except for his co-ordinator Erin Jamieson and adviser, Sam MacDonald – a fellow city councillor.

Mauger also declined to name any of his financial backers, saying they would be declared after the election when they legally have to be.

He says all financial supporters are private individuals.

Former Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates is considered to be his main competition for the mayoral chains – and Mauger says he is pleased to have a formidable opponent.

“I’ve had competition all my life with a contracting business. Having a bit of extra competition, it doesn’t matter, you just rise to the occasion.”