Better By Bike: What are the barriers stopping Christchurch from cycling?

Cyclists say independence, health, and the environment are all reasons for cycling Christchurch's flat streets.

There’s not a lot that could get avid cyclist Angus Whitehead off his trike.

He was found unfit to drive when he was 19, and his cerebral palsy made balancing on a two-wheeler tricky.

But on his electric tricycle – with a few customisations by local company Action Bicycle Club – he regularly commutes all the way from Christchurch’s CBD to Lincoln.

Whitehead’s disability was no barrier from cycling, and cycling meant freedom.

“You don’t need a driver’s licence for a bike.

“It’s my main form of personal transport, it allows me to get around without having to rely on anyone.”

This spring, Stuff has launched the Better by Bike campaign, aimed at getting more Ōtautahi commuters out of their cars and onto their bikes to improve our own health and that of the planet.

New Zealand is at a critical point in the climate crisis, but experts say even a small change – swapping the average Christchurch commute from car to bike just one day a week – can slash 200kg a year from our own carbon footprint.

Ken Ching and Charlotte Bebbington own Action Bicycle Club – a central Christchurch bike shop with a focus on making cycling inviting and accessible to people from all walks of life.

“We try to give [people] the experience that getting on a bike is easy ... not something out of their reach,” Bebbington said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Angus Whitehead often rides all the way from the CBD to Lincoln on his electric trike.

After travelling overseas, the pair decided to set up in Christchurch after the earthquakes, recognising its potential to become a great place to ride a bike.

“Christchurch had such a big drive to become a cycle-friendly city.”

There was a lot to like, Bebbington said, including cycleways that had developed into a comprehensive network in recent years.

“[One] weekend we cycled all the way from our house in St Martins to Riccarton Mall, all on separated cycleways.”

Ching said in their experience, the biggest barriers for cycling were perceptions of safety, and how difficult it would be.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Charlotte Bebbington and Ken Ching run the Action Bicycle Club.

“People think ‘oh I live too far, I have two kids, I’m a tradie and need to carry a lot of things around’ ... that’s old school thinking.”

There were now a vast array of electric, cargo and carrier bikes available, which could meet most people’s needs, he said.

There was also a perception cycling was dangerous, and while there were dangerous drivers out there, most were kind and considerate of other road users, he said.

Most sociological barriers were relatively simple to overcome, Bebbington said, and they had even helped build unique bikes for clients with disabilities.

“There are no real barriers. You don’t have to start by taking your kids to school five days a week... You could go to the gym one day a week and let it develop from there.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bebbington and Ching say there are bikes available now to meet most people’s needs.

Data from the Ministry of Transport’s household travel survey suggested socioeconomic factors were linked to how often people cycled.

Of the overall distance Kiwis travelled, 89.1% was as either driver or passenger in a car or van, 3.6% was on public transport, 1.2% was on foot, and 0.6% was by bike.

The NZ Index of Deprivation divides areas into deciles, based on a raft of socioeconomic indicators.

People living in the most deprived areas nationwide – deciles 9 or 10 – covered 91% of their distance travelled in a vehicle, while they walked 1.5% and biked just 0.2%

At the other end of the scale, people in the least deprived areas – deciles 1 and 2 – biked 0.7% of their distance travelled, while Kiwis in decile 3 or 4 areas biked 1% of it.

CHRIS SKELTON Stuff journalist Amber Allott learns how to ride a bike from cycling coach, Paul Odlin.

While many pushbikes were quite affordable and could get the job done over shorter distances, the couple believed e-bikes were the future.

But Bebbington said the initial cost of getting a good e-bike – typically $3000 to $6000 – might be a stumbling block for people on lower incomes, “although it pays itself back quickly”.

Ching said France recently enacted a scheme where drivers could get up to €4000 (NZ$6600) towards an e-bike, if they traded in their car.

“We need some better national schemes [in New Zealand] to encourage people to make that transition.”

There are also services available like Shutl, a Christchurch company that lets people rent e-bikes on a subscription plan.

Simon Kingham, a University of Canterbury transport researcher and chief science adviser to the Ministry of Transport, said his research found the absolute biggest barrier was perceived safety.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Simon Kingham, an academic and chief science adviser at the Ministry of Transport, says needing to feel safe is the biggest barrier stopping people from cycling.

“If you don’t get that one right, there’s no point tinkering with the others.

“People need to feel safe.”

On busier roads, having cycle lanes separated from traffic was key, Kingham said, while traffic-calming measures like lower speed limits would work on quieter streets.

Other infrastructure like secure bike storage and changing facilities in workplaces would remove even more barriers, he said.

More cycleways were being built in Christchurch all the time, and Kingham said the data made one thing clear.

“Build it, and they will come.”