Creators Room rescues student work from the bin for new exhibition

The Creators Room showcases student art and rescues it from the bin.

A Christchurch exhibition that rescues student artworks from the bin has opened in the city centre.

The Creators Room exhibition showcases pieces by high school students to inspire young artists. Every year, one artist is selected by a panel of experts to receive a $3000 prize to help develop their career in art.

The show will run in the public atrium that runs between Hereford and High streets in the city centre until September 10.

The artworks on display were selected from over 2000 entries and can be bought for prices ranging from $300 to $800. All proceeds from the sales go to the artists.

The Canterbury scheme, which started in 2018, will be expanded to Auckland and Wellington over the next two years and will eventually be open to students across New Zealand.

Creators Room co-founder Sophie Paterson said the show found a new audience for artwork that would otherwise be destroyed.

“Incredible artwork is created at a secondary school level and, more often than not, these student art folios, filled with fabulous works, end up either in a deep, dark corner of their parents’ garage or in the school skip,” she said.

Supplied The exhibition will run in Christchurch city centre until September 10.

“The Creators’ Room is on a mission to give their creators the first taste of a career as an artist and encourage continued participation in and appreciation of the arts once they leave the support of the school environment.”

The scheme is supported by funding from arts agency Creative New Zealand.

The $3000 prize was this year awarded to Oli Aiwaka, of Christ’s College.

The prize was judged by a panel of experts including Jo Blair of the New Zealand Arts Foundation, Canterbury artists Marcia Scott and Callum Pankhurst, and art blogger Julia Atkinson-Dunn.