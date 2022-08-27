Bold transport vision aims to lure residents from their cars

Central Christchurch needs more residents, the city council says.

ANALYSIS: Safe roads and neighbourhoods, a relaxing central city, efficient transit corridors, and easy, low-carbon transport options.

An achievable vision for Christchurch, or the unattainable dreams of transport planners?

In the face of political pressure, Christchurch City Council this week released its draft transport plan, setting out bold transport strategies for the city for the next 30 years.

It aims to achieve several goals at once: tackle climate change, reduce road harm, cater for a growing city, and ensure the transport infrastructure meets the needs of citizens and businesses.

Next the 85-page draft will be reviewed, then public feedback and ideas will be sought.

When the final plan is adopted, it will replace an existing one written in 2012 to serve a city deep in earthquake recovery.

Lynette Ellis, the council’s head of transport, says the city needs a new approach to how people move around, especially in the face of a population heading towards half a million by 2048, increasing road congestion, and Christchurch’s goal of being carbon-neutral by 2045.

NZTA/SUPPLIED Traffic build-up on Christchurch’s southern motorway.

At the time of the 2018 census, 75% of Christchurch people said they drove to work, as did 96% of those who commute into work from outside the city.

Only 6% cycled to work, 4% bussed, and 4% walked.

Between 2017 and 2021 there were 55 deaths and 606 serious injuries on the city’s roads. In 2021 someone was killed or seriously hurt every three days on average.

University of Canterbury geography professor and Ministry of Transport adviser Simon Kingham, who peer-reviewed the council plan, says not everyone wants to drive, and making the alternatives more attractive would give people more choice.

Supplied The major (thick line) and minor (thin line) cycleways as planned for Christchurch.

Diverting busy transport routes away from residential neighbourhoods and slowing traffic would also give children safer places to play and encourage biking to school, he says.

In the spirit of not reinventing the wheel, the council’s plan looks at what cities overseas are doing.

It cites the cycle-friendly policies of cities in Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, and the traffic-reduction schemes of Milan, Singapore, Oregon and London.

Low traffic zones described in the draft plan are quoted as a “highly successful” initiative internationally which would make “a significant difference” to Christchurch.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Dr Simon Kingham, government adviser and University of Canterbury professor, says people want options other than driving.

The draft plan proposes transforming pockets of the city over the next 10 years as “a series of interconnected neighbourhoods, with the city centre as the social and economic hub”.

These streets will be redesigned to prioritise walking and cycling, with street trees, small parks, urban wetlands and playgrounds, the draft plan says.

Completing Christchurch’s planned network of major and connecting cycleways by 2031 – work budgeted at $250m-plus – would reduce motor vehicle trips by 63,500 daily, it says.

“In Christchurch, cycle lanes often end before intersections, creating gaps on the road and compromising cyclists’ safety.

“Whilst we have created some more ‘forgiving’ intersections for cycling, we need to go further and put cyclists first in our design process,” the draft plan states.

It also suggests that making the central city safer and quieter would encourage residents to move in.

Peter Dejong/AP Cyclists, pedestrians and tram tracks share space in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Like any attempt to change public behaviour, the city council’s draft plan adopts a carrot-and-stick approach.

Incentives, or carrots, are laid out as ways to lure people out of their cars.

The council will lobby central government to boost its electric car and other e-travel incentives. It wants rapid transit and better public transport, more cycling and scooting lanes and pedestrian ways, for more schools to provide travel plans, and greenway links between neighbourhoods.

If needed, the stick approach would also be used, the draft plan says.

Supplied Communal, car-free spaces in Copenhagen, Denmark. Some people believe similar could work in Christchurch.

Its somewhat contentious proposals include charging for all parking between the four avenues, levying owners of private central city car parks, and introducing some sort of road pricing.

It suggests replacing the current system of fuel and vehicle registration taxes, as “there is currently no price signal for when roads are being overused and underused”.

Suggested options for road pricing include road tolls, congestion charges for driving in certain zones at particular times, emission charges linked to the type of vehicle, or network charging using GPS.

The draft plan gives examples of overseas cities which have implemented such schemes with good results.

It acknowledges that for some individuals and activities, driving vehicles will remain vital.

Any traffic-reduction scheme would prioritise emergency vehicles, buses, mobility impaired people, and industries such as freight, trades, and construction. Share and hire vehicles would also be given priority.

Classifying different parts of the city is also part of the draft plan. It suggests the following labels and aims:

Local streets: residents can connect and socialise while children can play safely due to low traffic volume and speeds.

Urban connectors: safe, efficient movement of people and goods between centres.

Activity streets: sustainable access to shops and services.

Civic spaces: people can spend time, travel on foot, relax and move freely.

Main streets: support businesses and public life while linking to wider transport network.

City hubs: dense and vibrant places that reduce the impact of high traffic.

Transit corridors: fast and efficient long distance movement of people and goods.

Trial slow speed zones, already trialled in the Christchurch suburbs of Scarborough, Shirley and Avonside, would gradually be expanded across the city.

The draft plan acknowledges the effect of housing intensification on street parking, and the lack of a requirement for developers to include off-street parks.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A cyclist and walkers in Hagley Park. People are likely to be encouraged to walk and cycle more in years to come.

“Where parking is observed to regularly have high occupancy rates a mixture of time restrictions and parking meters can be installed, in combination with exemptions for residents if appropriate,” the plan says.

Use of public transport would be encouraged with more frequent buses, more bus lanes, better real-time information using GPS, more bus shelters and seats, better vehicles and park-and-ride facilities.

The benefits and costs of rapid transit are being investigated at regional level now, and would require changes to existing city infrastructure, the draft plan says.

Considering e-bikes and e-scooters in road design, adding more scooter docks, priority at traffic lights for buses and emergency vehicles, and extending the 30kph speed limit to main suburban hubs are also recommended.

CHRIS SKELTON AND KAI SCHWOERER Stuff journalist Charlie Gates, Press editor Kamala Hayman, and her father John Hayman race each other from Rangiora to Christchurch using different modes of transport to see which is fastest. So who wins?

The draft plan quotes a recent residents’ survey, where 88% of respondents agreed that driving at safer speeds would improve road safety in Christchurch.

It estimates that this initiative alone would save many lives and injuries, as well as encouraging residents to leave their car at home and choose another way to get to their destination.

The city council’s draft transport plan is available to read on its website now.